THOMAS -- Beginning Monday, the Snake River School/Community Library has opened with hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Masks will be required under current Southeastern Idaho Public Health recommendations.
One family at a time will be allowed inside with a 20-minute limit. Desk areas will be sanitized between every family. All materials will be bagged, labeled, and stored for seven days before being sanitized before being shelved.
Computer use will be limited to 15 minutes and only three computers will be operating. No games or social media will be allowed at this time. Computers will be sanitized between use.
The library will be closed July 2.
Beginning July 6, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9-4 and up to 50 people, with social distancing, will be allowed inside the library. Only one family at a time will be allowed at the service desk. Desk areas will be sanitized between families. All materials will be bagged, labeled, and stored for seven days before being sanitized before being shelved.
Beginning July 27, the library will open for full service with regular summer hours Monday through Thursday 9-7. Fridays from 9-4.