THOMAS – Superintendent Mark Kress posted on the Snake River School District Facebook page that the district has seen its first first positive case of COVID-19.
Kress said a staff member at Riverside Elementary started showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 30, and made the decision to stay home while awaiting test results. Once the test was positive, the district started working with Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) to follow recommendations and aid in the contacting of those who may have been impacted by the potential exposure, even if the possibility was minimal.
The district intends to stay the course with its response plan and following both CDC and SIPH guidelines going forward.
In their post, the district expressed concern for the situation as it continues across the state and asked people to follow the CDC guidelines when it comes to preventative actions in efforts to not spread the virus. They remind parents and staff that if students or faculty feel as though they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home until three days without symptoms have passed.
Symptoms may be mild or severe, depending on how they manifest. Be vigilant for fever, body aches, cough, shortness of breath, and nausea or diarrhea. These symptoms are normally the first to manifest in someone who has contracted the coronavirus. The full details of the potential exposure are available on the Snake River School District Facebook page.