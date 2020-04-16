THOMAS – For the second straight month, the Snake River School District board of trustees held a meeting via Zoom Wednesday night because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As most people had already been made aware from an earlier announcement in the day from Gov. Brad Little, the stay-at-home order was extended through April 30 of this year.
While the Idaho State Board of Education was to offer criteria for the re-opening of schools, which would involve the local public health boards, only a rough draft was given to the Snake River school board and no action was ready to be taken on that issue. For now, the Snake River School District is remaining on a soft closure, although every possible effort to get things re-opened was going to be examined and worked through just to see if things could and should be re-opened.
“We have cleaned and sanitized the high school and as far as we are concerned, we could open things up tomorrow,” Principal Ray Carter said. “From the very beginning, we have been working to ensure that if the soft closure ruling was lifted, we would be ready to open our doors to our students, staff and faculty as quickly as possible.”
Discussion between the board and the high school administration with Carter and Vice Principal Rich Dunn indicated that the faculty had been doing a tremendous job of getting assignments out and back in and graded and that they were confident of the job being done by the teachers.
“Our kids have been doing a great job of working with their teachers to get everything done in a timely manner,” Dunn said. “We cannot express how much we appreciate the efforts of the teachers and how they are working with the students.”
Many of the board members discussed the communication they have had with the community and how many parents and students alike have indicated that they would like to get back to school and finish the school year out.
“Whether it is for a few days, a week, a couple of weeks or a month, we all want the doors of the high school to be opened this school year,” Dunn said. “We all feel that it is important for the students to have a chance to close out the school year, and for the seniors, a chance to close out their high school career.”
The topic of graduation was brought up and every one of the board members voiced that it was important to look at all different avenues of presenting a graduation ceremony of some kind to the students and their parents and friends.
“I think that we have all thought this through and we all want a graduation ceremony of some sort,” Dunn said. “Whether we have to exercise the ‘social distancing’ as recommended by the CDC, the State of Idaho or our own local health offices, we want to have some sort of a graduation ceremony. The kids have earned it, they deserve it and we want to be a part of it in some way, shape or form.”
With that, the board voted 5-0 to continue with the guidelines as they have been presented for the soft closure through April 30 and will re-visit the situation and recommendations from the governor’s office and the criteria for re-opening as established by the Idaho State Board of Education in order to make the most accurate and informed decision as time goes on. It was also noted that if the board needs to re-visit this issue every two weeks in order to get things right, the safety and health of the students, staff, faculty and their families is the most important thing at this time.
Several options for graduation ceremonies were discussed and all left on the table and they were to have a ceremony just as things have always been, have some sort of a virtual ceremony, and have some sort of a combination of the first two options.
“We need to make something happen,” Dunn said. “These kids need to be able to take the graduation walk, it is important.”
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, was a guest in the meeting. She stated, “It is important that we don’t lift the measures that are in place too early, which could result in overwhelming our medical facilities.”
The board also took action on the second reading of several policy changes and all were approved by a 5-0 vote.
They also announced several retirements and resignations, most notable of which was the resignation of Junior High Principal Basil Morris and the retirement and replacement of the district’s travel director.
The next scheduled meeting for the board will take place on May 20. The board also left it open for them to have another emergency meeting if one should be needed and it most likely would be a virtual meeting via Zoom.