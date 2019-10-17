ROCKFORD – The monthly meeting of the Snake River School District board of trustees took place at Rockford Elementary School Wednesday evening and some of the highlights included discussion of the current status of the septic system and payment for construction and the possibility of using an outside source for the search for a new district superintendent.
There was also a presentation from some of the gifted and talented students at Rockford Elementary School.
The septic system project is ongoing, despite being required to be completed prior to the start of the school year. Now, with the ongoing complaints between the Groveland Water and Sewer District and the City of Blackfoot being in the court’s hands and being continued at the request of the attorneys on both sides and the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 14, the project will be at least 90 days past the due date for the project’s completion.
The board authorized the payment of $174,113.97, the sixth construction payment, but with over $300,000 in cost overruns and the lack of a final date for completion, at least one board member has stated that a “no” vote will be forthcoming at the next meeting if things have not come to a resolution and the clause for late penalties has not been thoroughly researched and explained.
As Rockland Elementary School was hosting the board meeting, time was allocated to the principal and he had a group of his gifted and talented students do a presentation on their latest program and project which is on the elements of art.
Under the direction of Mavis Nelson, the instructor of the gifted and talented students, the four students showed what they had been learning in regards to the basic elements of art. The students displayed their color wheels which showed that nearly all colors can be derived from three basic colors, a standard shadow bar which was showing the contrast of black and white, their journals which as they continue through this program will last from first through sixth grades, and several different art prints that showed how to paint different types of blue birds all perched in leafless branches.
The presentation was well received by the board and the students were congratulated on their accomplishments.
The other major task before the board was a proposed search for a new superintendent to replace David Kerns who has announced his retirement. The presentation on the possibility of hiring a search coordinator and service through ISBA which would create a time line for the project, create a list of qualifications, set up a survey of questions, advertise and open up the position to potential candidates, marketing services which would give potential candidates a full spectrum of what the job offers and what the area offers potential candidates, use of email and actual mail to contact potential candidates, facilitate the return of applications and check the certification of candidates to make sure that the candidates were all properly certified, transparency of findings, both good and bad, assistance in narrowing down the candidates to the semi-finalist, assist in setting up the interview day for the candidates, creating a meet and greet between the candidates and key members of the community and actual verification of references of the candidates. The cost was discussed and it was revealed that a portion of the fee would be reimbursed through the Idaho State Board of Education.
Kerns urged the board to make a decision at the earliest possible date to get the process going with the hope that a suitable candidate would be found by the first part of March.
The board did act and voted 5-0 to begin the contract process to secure the services to help secure a new superintendent.
It was announced that the SREF Fall Extravaganza would be held on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school and that there had already been 35 vendors signed up to participate. This is one of the major fundraisers for the SREF
Several policy updates had their second or their first readings and were approved by the board, and the next board meeting was set for Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.