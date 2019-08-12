BLACKFOOT — Snake River Strings Co., is getting ready for its big end-of-summer performance, with the theme focusing on the Roaring ‘20s.
The summer recital will be complete with an emcee and lights, along with guest artists including a jazz drummer from Idaho State University and a vocalist from Idaho Falls who has sung at Utah Jazz games.
The event is scheduled Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, and admission is free.
Shelby Murdock opened a new studio at 1250 W. Bridge St Suite B in June. She had been teaching privately out of her home for the last 10 years. Snake River Strings has 68 students, and along with teaching violin with fiddling they also do guitar, cello, and viola.
Murdock is among three teachers at the studio, along with her niece Grace Christensen — who’s gotten a lot of attention herself through the Distinguished Young Women program — and Gracie Packer.
Murdock started playing when she was 13 years old, and her fiddling style has taken her far in a relatively short period of time. She graduated from ISU with a degree in music education, and she’s become a member of the renowned local trio Rawhide ‘N Rosin with Vince Crofts and Mindi Reid Palmer.
”I’ve been playing with them about two or three years, it’s so much fun,” Murdock said.
The Shelley native said she fell in love with teaching private lessons.
”I love having that one-on-one relationship with the students,” Murdock said. “I love seeing it when students get a spark in their eyes and they start taking it on themselves.”
Murdock said she is classically trained, but her students always lean more toward the fiddling style.
She is hoping to help build a better music community in the area with workshops.
”As teachers, we can bounce ideas off of each other,” Murdock said. “I’m hoping to keep things growing musically.
”As a community, we can create good friendships through music, sharing music. We can learn life skills.”
Murdock can be reached at (208) 757-7739. The website for Snake River Strings Co., is http://snakeriverstringsco.com