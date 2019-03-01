BOISE – The Snake River Panthers knew it was going to be tough to upend the top-ranked team in the state in the Fruitland Grizzles in 3A boys' state basketball tournament action Thursday night, but they didn't know it was going to be this tough, falling to Fruitland in the opening round, 64-43.
The Grizzlies came out in a full court press and forced a number of turnovers right off the bat, and when that was working well for Fruitland, they rubbed some salt into the wounds by hitting a handful of three-pointers in the second period as they built up a big half time lead at 37-21.
Things didn't go much better for the Panthers in the second half as they were outmatched by the Grizzlies, particularly inside, as Fruitland cruised into the semifinals.
“We just never got into a rhythm tonight and a lot of that had to do with what Fruitland brought into the game,” Snake River coach Bob Coombs said. “We rely a lot on our defense, and when they put on the full-court press, it took away a few things that we thought we could do and they turned it into a shooting contest in the second half and we couldn't keep up.”
The Panthers a chance to regroup overnight, getting back in action with a game in the consolation round against Kellogg Friday afternoon.
“We will get some rest and see if we can't do better on Friday,” Coombs said. “We know that we are a pretty good team and we will come out and give Kellogg a better game than we played tonight.”
Kellogg moved into the consolation round after losing to the Panthers' arch-rival Marsh Valley Thursday night by a final of 63-52.