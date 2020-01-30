THOMAS — The Snake River school board has selected four finalists for the position of district superintendent, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The board has scheduled a meet and greet for the public Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Snake River High School. After visiting with each candidate, patrons are asked to complete a comment card. The board will review the comment cards and consider the input alongside other information gathered as part of the search process.
The finalists are Marvin Hansen, Gordon Howard, Mark Kress, and Basil Morris.
Hansen is the superintendent at the Marsh Valley School District in Arimo. Prior to that, he was the principal and athletic director at Marsh Valley Middle School and the principal/athletic director at Salmon Junior High. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science and technology education, a master’s in education administration, and an education specialist degree in educational administration.
Howard serves as the technology and safe schools director of the Bonneville Joint School District in Idaho Falls. Prior to that, he served as an elementary principal, high school principal, and high school assistant principal with the Bonneville School District. He has a bachelor’s degree in business education, a master’s in economics education for K-12 teachers and educational administration K-12, and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, superintendent K-12.
Kress is the superintendent at the Hagerman Joint School District in Hagerman. Prior to that, he served as a principal for the junior/senior high school in Paris, Idaho. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science, his master’s degree in educational administration, and educational specialist degree in executive educational leadership.
Morris currently serves as the principal at Snake River Junior High. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at Spring High School in Spring, Texas, as well as summer school assistant principal for Conroe Independent School District in Conroe, Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in English education as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration, and is currently enrolled in the educational administration program at Idaho State University.