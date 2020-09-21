THOMAS – The Snake River school board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday and primary items on the agenda included the swearing in of a new trustee in Larin Mortimer and the approval of the annual audit report for the school year 2019-2020.
The meeting was promptly called to order at 7 p.m. by chairman Kent Miller and following the usual assortment of housekeeping items, Mortimer was brought forward. Following a brief history as told by Mr. Mortimer himself, the floor was opened up to questions from the four remaining trustees following the retirement of Bill Martin at the August meeting.
Mortimer was the only interested party who submitted an application, resume and reference letters and was vetted by the board and Superintendent Mark Kress and approval was given to fill Martin’s former seat.
A brief swearing in ceremony was conducted by trustee Marci VanOrden, which then brought the board to its full complement of five trustees.
The usual process of approval of consent agenda was made by motion of VanOrden and seconded by Lon Harrington and passed with a vote of 5-0.
Next, the board went into a review of the 2019-2020 financial audit report which was given via telephone by the auditor, Kurt Folke.
“The audit went real well,” Folke said. “This has been a good financial year for the school district.”
There were very few questions from the board other than a bit clarification from Folke.
“This district has positioned itself very well for the coming year,” he said. “There are some unknown things still coming with regards to COVID-19 and the funding from the state to offset some of the expected expenditures.”
The board accepted the audit report with a motion by Harrington, a second by Mortimer and a unanimous vote of 5-0.
Trip requests and funding expected, supplemental contract approval, emergency closure of the schools during the recent severe wind storms, and the Continuous Improvement Plan were all approved with 5-0 votes from the board.
Several informational items were discussed, including the Fall Region V meeting on Sept. 23; the annual harvest break which began on Sept. 18 and ends on Oct. 4; Teacher In-Sevice on Oct. 16; Election Day is set for Nov. 3; ISBA Annual Convention will be via teleconference this year; and the setting of the next school board meeting for Oct. 21 were all approved by unanimous votes of 5-0.
Second readings of policy numbers 8115, 8150, and 8647 were all accepted and approved by votes of 5-0.