THOMAS – The Snake River School District Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting for August. The hot topic of the evening centered around proposed bus routes and busing safety.
Director Gina Dawson gave a presentation to the board indicating that there is likely to be an increase in students who will be bused to and from school this year, with a rise from approximately 850 in 2019 to around 1,250 this year. This will result in fuller buses and the possibility of adding an additional bus route to the system.
There will also be a bus pass issued to the students and they will be color coded to correspond to the bus and route itself which will eliminate the checking off of a list which was becoming impractical and very time consuming. There has been a printed explanation for parents and students regarding the bus passes and their use and it is available at the district offices.
The approval of the agenda and the consent agenda were both approved by a 5-0 vote after a motion by Carol Hepworth and a second by Lon Harrington.
New hires were mentioned to the board and from all indications, the district is ready to open with a full staff of teachers and employees.
There was a child nutrition report offered to the board by director Rene Osman and once again, through a federal program, there will be free breakfast and lunch available to all students due to waivers offered by the USDA.
Ala carte lunches will be available at a minimal charge to students and adults and that will keep the kitchens in the black for another year after several years of operating in the red. In the last year, the food service department served over 158,000 meals through this program.
Back to School Night is scheduled for Aug. 17 for everyone except the Middle School which scheduled its Back to School Night on Aug. 16. Kindergarten will return to classes on Aug. 29.
There was also some discussion on the board goals for the coming year as well as some policy readings as recommended by the Idaho State Board of Education.
Policies 1620p and 7340 had their second reading, policies 1300, 1303, 1315 and 1500 all received their first reading. The first reading of policy 8202 was tabled until further information could be received and presented to the Board and Superintendent.
The next board meeting will be scheduled for Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the district office.