THOMAS – The Snake River School District and their board of trustees held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening and the headlined topic of discussion was how district schools are going to get students back into the classroom for the fall semester.
That and several other important items were all listed on the agenda.
Following the introduction of new Superintendent Mark Kress, the board headed right into discussion on the plans outlined by Kress for getting schools up and running in August.
A three-tiered plan was presented to the board for discussion.
Tier 1, listed as Green, was just as might have been expected, with classrooms operating as usual, with a few guidelines that would be followed. There would be day by day precautions, including the taking of temperatures, complete sanitation of classrooms and facilities daily, and mask wearing where possible, although masks would not be considered mandatory. Teachers and administrators would have the ability to run “no contact thermometers” on students who exhibited signs of a fever or who complained that they might be feeling feverish at any time during the school day.
Tier 2, listed as Yellow, would be for “moderate exposure” situations. While moderate exposure might be a bit of a vague term, it basically was to cover a situation where a high likelihood of exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 might have happened and could be up to 15 exposures in a classroom or facility. It would result in school restrictions and would be accomplished by reduced size of groupings. It would also allow for impacted individuals to opt for remote learning and reduced size of classroom settings for students.
Tier 3, listed as Red, would be for “widespread contamination” within the school and/or the community. School districts could be examined separately. Each school district is graded within its own boundaries and what might affect another school district may not affect the Snake River School District. The ability to utilize remote learning would be exercised at that point to ensure student, staff and faculty safety. Safety is of the utmost importance in this situation.
In addition, certain sanitation plans would be implemented to ensure that the buildings be safe at all times for the school communities, including wiping down of all hard surfaces, restrooms, entry and exit ways into and out of the building, locker rooms and gymnasiums.
In addition, the purchase of hand sanitizer and masks will help to protect everyone and the purchase of an electrostatic fogger for use on buses and possibly classrooms will be another way of keeping everyone concerned safe during the remainder of the pandemic.
A presentation from Overture Learning was also available for the board, with a unique business model in that it allows for the district to retain a good portion of the allotted state revenue per student which during times such as these is of utmost importance.
The plan calls for Overture Learning to remotely teach students who may be assigned to Snake River School District and allows for the keeping of the students in the enrollment figures of the district.
Currently there are approximately 65 students that have enrolled in the program already that could be counted by Snake River as students in the district, which could keep approximately $100,000 in the schools’ coffers. That is an important figure as funding for education will certainly be lower with the effects of COVID-19 during this school year. The presentation was well received by the trustees who will be taking the matter under advisement with the possibility of a special board meeting within a few days to finalize or discuss the plan as presented.
A few housekeeping items were also taken care of during the meeting, with the notice that any resolutions to submit to the Idaho School Board Association needed to be in by July 31, the annual ISBA Conference is slated for November 11-13 and final reservations need to be taken care of in the next few days to ensure that spots are held for the board members and the next regularly scheduled board meeting is slated for August 12.
There were also three policy changes that had their second readings and following a motion by trustee Lon Harrington and a second by trustee Marci VanOrden, they were accepted by a 4-0 vote.
There were also three policies that were being changed that had their first reading and following a motion by Harrington and a second by Carol Hepworth, were accepted by a 4-0 vote.