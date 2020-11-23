THOMAS – The Snake River school board held its regularly scheduled meeting for November on Nov. 18 at Moreland Elementary School.
After going through the regular approval of agenda and some regular agenda items such as dealing with a resignation and some new hires, the board was greeted by the administration of the school and introduction of the staff and faculty.
That was followed by a presentation by Principal Jane Reynolds who took the board on a tour of a new laboratory/workplace that was designed and prepared by teacher Becky Young.
The laboratory has eight different work stations, each handling six students at a time and a full two classes could be in the laboratory at the same time, working on different projects.
This is not just a STEM project, but a whole new concept they are calling STREAM.
Most of the facility was created through donations to the school beginning with supplies from CenturyLink, including office chairs, staplers, hole punches, staple pullers, pens, rulers, pictures, game wheels, poster size paper, charts and stands, boxes of copy paper and much more.
In addition to those supplies, Dick’s Sporting Goods gave the school a $1,000 grant to purchase other items as needed.
Mishell VanOrden and Maddie Stander then worked together on a raffle and silent auction which was held during parent-teacher conferences and they raised an additional $3,500 toward this project as well. The entire laboratory is up and running and has been a big boost to the school.
Superintendent Mark Kress then commented, “This is what attracted me to the Snake River School District. People here are involved, the community works to make things better and the staff and faculty go above and beyond to make things work. It is a good place to be.”
Kress was beaming throughout the presentation and description of how the laboratory came about and the work that was put into it.
In addition, data was presented on the parent-teacher conferences.
A total of 236 conferences were scheduled at Moreland Elementary School, 213 face to face conferences were held, and 21 phone conferences took place.
There were two conferences scheduled that did not take place due to no two-communication for the conferences, despite multiple teacher attempts and it was researched that there were language barriers in those two conferences and the school is working to rectify that and get the conferences held.
Several informational items were then discussed, including the superintendent’s report, a discussion on the upcoming supplemental levy (it has been proposed that there may be a reduction in the dependency of the district on the patrons and that the levy may be lowered from $750,000 to $700,000). Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 25-29 and the next school board meeting is slated for Dec. 16 at Snake River Junior High School.
Several policy readings were on their second reading and policies 6427, 8140, 8278, and 8540 all were approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote of the Board.
One policy, 7555, had its first reading and will be pushed forward for a second reading at the December meeting.