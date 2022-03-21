THOMAS – The Snake River School District #52 Board of Trustees held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
The usual assortment of items were on the agenda and the board moved through them at a fairly rapid pace, as nothing needed much discussion or interpretation for the board members who arrived fully prepared for the meeting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Lon Harrington and a quorum was present with the only absence being Larin Mortimer, who was excused.
The board worked through a series of items, including the approval of the agenda, accepting the consent agenda, the acceptance of an emergency closure of the district due to cold weather and the rescheduling of the April board meeting to April 18.
The board went through a series of information items as presented by Superintendent Mark Kress that included a maintenance report on the items from the maintenance work list, the State Insurance Fund that is awaiting approval from the Legislature and signature of the governor, and the results of the Day on The Hill and the feeling of the district’s legislators and movement on bills that would help the district.
The board then went to the second reading of a number of policies that needed to be updated in the district policy manual. Those included Policy 5100, 5100 P1, 5100 P2, 5100 F1, 5100 F2, 5105, 5400 P1, 5400 F1, 5400 F2, 5400 P2, 5440, 5440 P, 5450, 5700, 5700 P. All were approved by a 4-0 vote of the board.
There was a first reading of Policy 7710 and it was approved by a 4-0 vote as well.
A list of upcoming events include the musical “Newsies” which was to have a run at the High School Auditorium from March 18-March 26 with evening shows at 7 p.m.
Spring break is scheduled for March 30 through April 3, with students returning to class on April 4. The Jr. SAT Day is scheduled for April 12. Law conference is scheduled for April 25-26.