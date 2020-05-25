THOMAS – The regular Snake River school board meeting was held on Wednesday via Zoom teleconference with trustees reviewing retirements and a new hire among other agenda items.
There was a list of retiring individuals, which includes current Superintendent David Kerns.
The board also announced that there has been a new hire as vice principal at the high school, replacing Rich Dunn who has moved to the junior high school as the principal. The new hire comes from Marsh Valley High School and is Kyle Buttars. Buttars has been at the high school in Marsh Valley for a number of years.
The board also announced that there has been a couple of old school buses that have been disposed of through a bid process.
Under the infromational items, it was reported that the child nutrition program is alive and well and has been providing lunches to the children in the school district. Since the closure of schools in March, a total of 22,026 meals have been served to date and the program will continue through the school year.
Snake River High School has received its annual accreditation and the certificate was presented to the board and public.
It was also announced that the school district and the salary and benefit discussions with the Snake River Education Association are set to begin next week.
There was also a change to the board meeting schedule for August to Aug. 14 to avoid a conflict with the opening of school.
There was also some discussion about the upcoming graduation, mostly reaffirming that proper social distancing would be observed and the board again complimented student leaders Lorenzo High and Cloie Wilson for their work on getting everything put together in a safe and healthy manner that benefits all.
The last day of school for students is officially June 3, which is also the date of graduation.
The last day of school for teachers is June 4.
The next board meeting is scheduled for June 17, which will also act as the annual budget hearing for the school board.
Several policy readings were having either their first or second reading and all were approved by a 5-0 vote of the board.
The trustees then recessed into executive session primarily for the annual superintendent evaluation and any personnel matters that needed to be discussed.
Following the executive session, the board reconvened and promptly adjourned until the next board meeting.