BLACKFOOT – The Celebrate Blackfoot snowmobile races that traditionally take place on the surface of the man-made Jensen’s Grove Lake had to be canceled this year due to lack of water.
Normally by this time each year, the lake is near capacity with people recreating, swimming, and fishing, but this year will be different due to lower snowpack above reservoirs last winter and the need for farmers to have water to irrigate.
Years ago, it was always a guess whether the lake would be filled because a certain amount of water shares have to travel across the state to ensure that farmers have enough to properly water their crops. From years of locks placed on the head gates to prevent water from entering the lake to one year in specific that the lake was used as an additional reservoir to help alleviate potential flood waters, one thing is certain — Jensen’s Grove has gone through many different seasons and water levels and will continue to be a staple recreation location in the heart of Blackfoot.
The snowmobile races draw crowds from all over the valley with competitors traveling from all over the western U.S. to skim their machines across the water faster than the person lined up next to them. Heat after heat, the snow machines skate across the water, with the winner taking home the fame and glory — although the prizes definitely make it sweeter.
Event organizers waited as long as they could to see if something would change, but ultimately called it off at the end of last week.
Reasoning behind the shortage of water can be contributed to the dryer-than-normal winter that plagued most of Idaho. The Snake River Plains remain in the “Abnormally Dry” category established by the National Weather Service while other parts of the Snake River Valley are listed as being in a “Moderate Drought.” Other areas in the state are worse off, seeing “Severe Drought” and “Extreme Drought” rankings from the NWS.
Because of these rankings and the lower-than-normal snowpack in the mountains, the decision to hold back as much water in large reservoirs continues to be the play with the hopes that farmers will not see as large of an impact as they may have if retention measures were not taken.