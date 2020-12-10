SODA SPRINGS – The gym at Soda Springs High School looked pretty much like any other gymnasium on the campus of an Idaho high school, both before and after the boys’ basketball contest between Snake River and Soda Springs on Wednesday night.
There was speculation about what might happen on Wednesday, simply because the Soda Springs School Board voted on Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting to defy Gov. Brad Little’s statewide mandate that athletic events in Idaho could only have a maximum of 10 fans in attendance. Soda Springs was going to have as many fans as wished to attend pay to come in and watch the game, as long as they did not exceed the Fire Marshall’s occupancy limit.
There were no sheriff’s cars and deputies in attendance, or Idaho State Police or even National Guardsmen as had been rumored.
Rumors had been flying since Tuesday morning when the Soda Springs School Board vote was released to a number of schools in the area. There were differing opinions of what was going to happen and those are probably even more widespread now, than they were on Tuesday.
Reportedly, there are several other schools who are ready to take the same action when their school boards meet, among them North Gem, Marsh Valley, Sugar-Salem and one report that has Madison already adopting the same stance in Rexburg.
From what was seen on Wednesday, there was no capacity attendance reached, in fact, it looked more like around 50% of the seats were occupied, and if anything, there were more seats occupied by the visitors than there were from the hometown fans.
There was a good representation of students from Soda Springs, those same students who had been missing basketball, both boys and girls, due to the governor’s ruling some four weeks ago. They were very well behaved, but they were also very much into the game. They cheered and they jeered, the band played and the cheerleaders were on the floor at the beginning to bring down the flag for the National Anthem.
When it was all over, the fans thanked each other, with the Snake River fans just glad they were able to make the trip from Blackfoot to Soda Springs to watch, some of them had yet to witness a game in person this fall/winter, and they were grateful for the experience.
The Soda Springs fans were happy as well despite the loss because they had been able to watch a game as well. Most were wearing masks, but it didn’t stop them from enjoying the game and they all left in a cordial manner, just happy to be fans once again.
There were no law enforcement officers present, no patrol cars or paddy wagons waiting to haul off handcuffed patrons who had gone against the governor’s orders.