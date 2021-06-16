BLACKFOOT – The continued search for a solution to Bingham County’s solid waste problem always reaches the same conclusion — a public hearing will be needed to conduct the price increases necessary to afford the total cost that will be incurred with the expiration of the contract between Bingham and Bannock counties.
Dusty Whited, Public Works director for Bingham County, had already addressed the issues with the need for change with both the county commissioners and the City of Blackfoot’s Solid Waste and Street Department Superintendent Vaughn Key. The reason for addressing the situation with both the commissioners and the city of Blackfoot would come down to the same issues — both entities will be facing public hearings for fee increases. The city of Blackfoot will have to pass the increase in charges for handling solid waste at the Central Transfer Station to the citizens of Blackfoot through fee increases as they will incur them from Bingham County when they settle on a final location to transfer their trash.
Whited announced in the past that he likes the option of sending the refuse to Jefferson County because they came in at the cheapest price. Although cheaper, the increase will still be more than a five-percent increase which requires a hearing. Commissioner Jessica Lewis spoke about concerns of road closures to Jefferson County during high winds or bad snowstorms. The stretch of I-15 north of Idaho Falls is notorious for being closed at a moment’s notice. At this point, no solution to that problem has been provided, but Whited noted that they would be able to use Bannock County for a backup location if that problem popped up too often.
The commissioners asked Whited to seek out the information on how often the roadways between Bingham County and the landfill in Jefferson County were closed so that they would have a rough estimate of how many times they would need to pay an increased fee to Bannock County to take the solid waste transfer. Other areas of discussion regarding the cost included the additional fuel that would be used to transport the waste to Jefferson County and the price Bannock County will charge for each delivery.
The county will have to hold a series of hearings to ensure that the people are satisfied with due diligence taken by Whited and the county. Following the hearings, the commissioners will vote on the recommendation to either approve, conditionally approve, or deny what Whited supplies them. If they choose to deny the recommendation, Whited will have to start from the beginning, searching for a location to manage the solid waste for a price that the county is willing to pay. When the dates are set for the hearings for both Bingham County and the City of Blackfoot, the Bingham News Chronicle will publish the dates, times, locations, and live video links.