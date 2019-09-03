BLACKFOOT – There are 66 food concessions at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year. Six of them raise funds for service organizations and not-for-profit causes.
Those six concessions belong to Blackfoot American Legion Post 23, Kiwanis International, the Rexburg chapter of the Kiwanis, the Blackfoot Band Boosters, the Aberdeen Education Foundation, and the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
COSTS OF FUNDRAISING
The volunteers from these groups who run the concessions still have to pay for their fair admission out of their own pockets just to work for many hours serving up food for others to enjoy. Some of the groups, like the Boy Scouts, give their workers tokens that they can redeem for cash or goods to reimburse them for their admission fees.
The concession space isn’t free for these groups either. Like any other food seller at the fair, all of these groups must rent their space.
“The fair charges 15 percent (of the proceeds) for a stand and 18 percent for the permanent booths (along the outside of the grandstand),” said Eastern Idaho State Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “These are still the lowest food concession fees at any state fair in all of the western United States.”
The exception to this is the Beer Garden run by the American Legion. The Beer Garden is the only concession at the fair that sells alcohol.
“We make around $100,000 every year,” said Gene Womack, financial officer for Post 23. “The fair gets half of that.” While that may sound like a huge cut, the fair has to foot the bill for the liability insurance for selling alcohol at a venue with tens of thousands of visitors.
SELLING SUDS
After selling beer for almost a century at the Beer Garden, American Legion Post 23 has the longest record of any concession at the fair.
“We’ve been selling at the fair since 1926,” Womack remarked. “We use the money to help fund our many public service programs in and around Blackfoot.”
The local American Legion post does much more than just provide a meeting place and services for veterans. While some of their fundraising supports activities for the residents of the Idaho State Veterans’ Home in Pocatello, a large portion of the post’s programs are aimed at youth and schools.
The Legion supports local students at their Girls and Boys State programs, which sends youth delegates to a student legislature every year in Boise. They also coach and support a local high school student every year in the Legion’s oratorical competition, a national contest that pits student orators in speaking on topics involving the United States Constitution.
Included in the Legion’s many youth-oriented programs, Post 23 supports a team in the Legion’s summer baseball program. They also fund an educational program to teach about proper etiquette for handling, displaying, and disposing of American flags.
TIGER EARS AND SCONES
“You have to be a top seller to get and keep one of these spots,” said Bobbie Johnson of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of American. She was referring to the concession spaces built into the outside wall of the fair’s grandstand. These permanent facilities are large and are equipped with commercial-grade food storage, preparation and cooking equipment.
The Boy Scouts have been at the fair for more than 40 years — no one running the concession for the Grand Teton Council knew just when they started for sure. Given that everyone was busy serving up their giant fried-dough tiger ears, no one had the leisure to research when they first sold food at the fair.
Tiger ears were the Peoples’ Choice Award winner for most popular fair food in 2016.
Another resident of the concession spaces in the Grandstand building is the International Kiwanis organization. They’ve been selling their scone nuggets with honey butter for more than 20 years.
“We support 18 different school groups who come and volunteer to sell scones,” said a Kiwanis spokeswoman when she introduced the scones during this year’s Peoples’ Choice Award judging on Monday. The scones were one of the four finalists in this year’s competition. The school groups, like the Shelley High School Band, are from all over eastern Idaho.
“We also raise funds for the many programs that support children run by the Kiwanis International,” the spokeswoman added.
The scone nuggets are served with honey butter produced by the well-known eastern Idaho business from Shelley, Cox’s Honey.
For those whose tastes favor savory rather than sweet, the Rexburg chapter of the Kiwanis sells a variety of different spud dishes from a food stand just across the walkway from the scone concession.
LOCAL SCHOOL FUNDRAISERS
Two different volunteer groups sell food to raise funds to support programs in Bingham County school districts.
“We raise funds for all the instrumental groups in the Blackfoot School District for grades 6 through 12,” said Hannah Ricks, fielding questions for her mother Jody. Jody Ricks is one of the organizers for the fair food concession run by the Blackfoot Band Boosters.
“The booth is manned by band members who are old enough to work,” said a booth volunteer, “or by the parents or family members of students in the bands.”
The food stand for the Blackfoot Band Boosters sells corn on the cob. It is the very first booth on the right as visitors go through the main entrance to the fair.
The other Bingham County school support group selling food at the fair is the Aberdeen Education Foundation.
“We’re raising money to support our public schools in Aberdeen,” said a volunteering grandmother from Aberdeen working at the booth on Monday. The non-profit charity uses its funds to support both education programs and physical facility improvements in the Aberdeen School District.
The booth is the fourth one on the right just inside the main entrance to the fair. They sell both trout and french fries as their fundraising foods.