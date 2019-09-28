It’s interesting, the things that can trigger memories.
I was making my way to a town meeting with Sen. Mike Crapo Aug. 10, and to get there I was directed to go out to the Pingree area via Thomas by turning off Highway 39 at Tilden Road.
I’ve been to the Thomas area many, many times, but I’d only needed to get on Tilden Road once before, and I’d never gone very far on Tilden until that August morning. As I headed south on Tilden that day, I noticed the nice sign welcoming passers-by to Thomas. I kept on heading south for a bit.
I took the same route to get back to Blackfoot after the town meeting, got back on Tilden Road to make my way to Highway 39, and noticed what was on the other side of that “welcome to Thomas” sign.
It’s a sign that thanks passers-by for visiting. The remainder of that side of the sign is what triggered memories in me, so much so that I had to turn around and go back to make sure I’d just seen what I thought I saw.
“We Care About You,” it says, with the words surrounding an image of a driver over the smaller words “Buckle Up.”
If I hadn’t been so absent-minded that morning that I accidentally left my camera on my desk and if my phone hadn’t been nearly dead, I would have taken a picture then and there.
Suddenly, my mind was taken back in time to the mid-to-late 1980s. I was in my earlier days as managing editor of the newspaper in Blackfoot then, back when the newspaper was still located on NW Main St.
That sign and the wording on it took me back to when I was sitting at my desk one day, and a couple of representatives from the Idaho Transportation Department paid an unscheduled visit. They took a seat in my cubicle and said they were going around to newspapers around the state, asking editors for ideas for a new bumper sticker campaign.
If only I’d had some time to think about it.
But I did take a couple of minutes to think about it, and what came to my mind then was a circular sticker with a white background, with a red heart in the middle and a seat belt surrounding it, with the words “We Love You — Buckle Up.”
I didn’t think much about it after that, at least not until I started seeing my idea appearing on bumpers all over Idaho roads. Apparently, the ITD people thought my idea was a good one.
If I had a dollar for every bumper sticker I saw with a buckled up heart in the middle surrounded by the words “We Love You — Buckle Up” ... I’d have some nice spending money, and believe me, I could’ve used it.
That experience stuck with me for quite a while. A few years ago, when I was driving a transit bus through the streets of the Salt Lake Valley, I was going after a media relations job with the Utah Transit Authority. I landed an interview. I was asked to tell about a time I was involved in a public relations campaign.
That bumper sticker was my example.
I didn’t get the job, but they seemed impressed. Maybe their thought was, “Not bad ... for a bus driver.”
But now I’m back, to where the idea was born. The design on the sign in Thomas isn’t quite the same, but the thought is.
We care about you. Buckle up. How nice is that?
One more thought stays the same.
If I had a dollar for every bumper sticker I saw ...