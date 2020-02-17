BLACKFOOT -- Paul Wolfley's transition from a car wash to a laundromat at 1801 E. Airport Road is pretty much now complete.
Sophie's Suds and Dry Cleaning opened Thursday after all the permits were in order, Wolfley said.
Sophie's has 21 washing machines and 14 dryers. The dry cleaning is done off-site, and once that hits its stride Wolfley expects a three-day turnaround for cleaning being sent out and brought back.
The dry cleaning area also offers custom ironing and custom washing for items such as comforters and sleeping bags.
A lot of local eyes have been watching the location across from Wolfley's Oakridge convenience store on Airport Road, waiting for the laundry facility to open. Once it opened Thursday, customers have been coming in, he added.
"We just saw a need," Wolfley said. "We haven't even done any advertising yet and we get people coming in."
He is confident that changing the building over from a car wash to a laundromat will be a good move.
"How many car washes do we have around here now?" Wolfley asked. "There are enough car washes to go around. But this area has needed another laundromat for a while."
The laundry and dry cleaning area takes up a space of about 75 feet by 45 feet, he said, with an area with tables and chairs to wait while their cleaning is being done.
Sophie's has four employees with a full-time manager. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the dry cleaning area, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the self-serve laundry area.
Wolfley has owned the property where the convenience store and laundromat are located for almost 21 years.