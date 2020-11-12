BLACKFOOT -- Soroptimist International of Blackfoot is inviting interested women to join their club. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization focused on improving the lives of women and girls.
The objectives of the club are to pursue the vision that women and girls have the resources to reach their full potential and live their dreams; to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The local club participates in Soroptimist’s “Live Your Dream” and “Dream It, Be It” programs.
“Live Your Dream” provides monetary assistance to women who provide the primary income for their families and want to improve their education and career prospects. Local women who feel they might qualify for this award are invited to learn more and apply at liveyourdream.org.
“Dream It, Be It” career support for girls is a curriculum-based program tailored to helping girls identify their personal values, explore career options, set and achieve goals, overcome obstacles to success, deal with stress and recover from setbacks. Our club has presented this program at Independence High School for several years where it has been well received. Soroptimists have awarded several scholarships to assist participants in pursuing their dreams and have been asked to present the program again this year.
Serving in the community, Soroptimists have supported the Bingham Crisis Center, Christmas Tree Fantasy, the Community Dinner Table and Fostering Idaho. They also conduct fund-raising activities to provide scholarships for the Dream Programs.
Meetings are at noon from September through May on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Blackfoot Senior Center; a Zoom connection is available for those unable to attend in person.
Anyone interested in joining is urged to call or text (208) 680-3473 or (208) 680-6768 and leave a message.