FIRTH – The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
If that statement doesn’t catch anyone’s eye and make people follow what the organization is about and what they do to help prevent teen and young adult suicide, that could be part of the problem.
Suicide among teenagers and young adults has reached epidemic proportions in this country, and in Bingham County it is a severe problem and a lot of the time there are no answers for why it is happening here and in other high risk places around the country.
Firth held the first of a two-day seminar and presentation on how Sources of Strength is designed to help harness the power of peer pressure in social networks to change unhealthy norms and cultures. It can ultimately prevent suicide, bullying and substance abuse.
“Through a series of programs and exercises, Sources of Strength can help get kids through the process of dealing with suicide and depression in a positive and enlightening environment,” said Judy Gabert, program specialist for Idaho Lives Project. “We teach positive methods of dealing with the problems that kids may have at any time of their lives. We have learned that kids talk to kids and we simply need to help get the kids to realize that there are adult mentors that will help them get the help that they need.”
The Sources of Strength program teaches people that they are not alone, there are others with the same feelings of despair and there is help for them and people who care about them. The biggest fear is that a person who is suffering is suffering alone and they feel there isn’t anyone out there to help them.
Kids tend to have their own peer groups, groups of people who they trust and will talk to. Some of them have the same lifestyles and interests and they talk to each other about their feelings.
THE MISSION
The mission is to provide the highest quality evidence-based prevention for suicide, violence, bullying and substance abuse by training, supporting, and empowering both peer leaders and caring adults to impact their world through the power of connection, hope, help and strength.
THE VISION
It’s believed that many strengths are more powerful than one, and the united goal is to activate and mobilize these strengths in ways that positively change individuals and communities.
The Sources of Strength program incorporates this mission by identifying groups of kids that seem to have the same ideas and interests and are truly friends in a positive thought process. It is identifying these groups being able to integrate and use adult mentors to facilitate the sharing of information and the interaction of an adult into these groups.
That helps strengthen the bond between the group and the mentor and allows for positive interaction between the group of kids and the adult mentor who has more information and skills to help when crisis situations arise.
A lot of what Sources of Strength provides is additional education through the schools to help those kids who demonstrate that they have a need.
The training provided to bring adults up to speed on the indoctrination of the program is done with administration and counselors and those teachers who wish to be included so there are sufficient adults involved to make the program work and to give sufficient numbers of competent and trained adults to act as mentors to the kids.
Repeated research has been showing that the first signs of depression and thoughts of suicide are first showing up in middle school age kids and therefore there has been more targeting of those younger teenagers than ever before.
Once a seed has been planted in the brain, the brain can grow the plan and it will eventually become a reality.
The implementation of peer groups and Sources of Strength peer leaders are therefore highly efficient ways of curbing that thought process and growing of a plan in the brain in the middle school age kids.
Sources of Strength Peer Leaders are developed through the program and are trained to help spot those who might be fostering plans to hurt themselves or others.
Sources of Strength peer leaders are a diverse group of individuals who leverage their personal and collective leadership qualities as well as their social influence in leading the charge in norming and culture change campaigns using strength-based messages to impact multiple issues including suicide.
With all of the training and teaching that Sources of Strength offers and provides through their program the next question is why not implement in all of the schools and all off of the youth programs in the area in order to develop more people who can provide help to our youth.
“If we can’t be here for the youth and the kids we see each and every day, we are not serving our youth very well,” said Kasi Beorchia, regional coordinator of Sources of Strength. “It is our responsibility to be there in the schools and helping with any of the issues that are presented to our kids and eventually to their families as well.”
There are some very specific guidelines that are featured and are required when a child first indicates that there may be a problem.
If the report initially comes from a peer, it is generally reported to an adult peer who then will report it to the administrator in charge, whether it is a counselor or principal at the school. The next step would be reporting it to Health and Welfare, who must act on the report with the family within 24 hours.
If needed, additional professional mental health help will be solicited.
This is all about getting the proper help to the kids in need as quickly as possible to deter any action by the child in need.
The Sources of Strength website is at www.sourcesofstrength.org for any additional information.
Part two of this article will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.