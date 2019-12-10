FIRTH – The Sources of Strength workshop entered day two here Tuesday with the revelation that the partnering of youth with an adult mentor can be the biggest and most powerful act that anyone can do when battling depression and the prevention of suicide.
“Let there be no misunderstanding regarding suicide in this country and others,” Judy Gebart said. “There is an epidemic going on with suicide and we have the power to help curtail what is going on, we just choose not to approach the subject and use the tools that we have developed in order to help the situation. I applaud all of you for taking that first step and wanting to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
This was part of the opening message to a group of students at Firth High School and the potential pool of mentors and leaders who were gathered to assist them during the workshop.
There are 41 states and over 100 schools in Idaho that are working with Sources of Strength in order to help curtail the high numbers of suicides that are happening across the nation. It is expected that there will be 120 schools in Idaho by the end of this school year that will be participating in the program.
Sources of Strength combines the mentoring of an adult with a group of students within the school that will work together to help students in trouble with depression or the signs and signals of impending disaster. Kids form their own peer groups, and when some of the students are trained in picking out key phrases or comments that may indicate trouble, they pass the information along to an adult mentor who in turn may contact law enforcement or school administration about the potential problem.
There has to be a great deal of trust between the student and the mentor and there were a number of activities that were presented to the students on Tuesday that woke up parts of the brain as to the potential good that could be achieved between the groups and the students.
“This program showed us that it could be tons of fun to be involved with,” Nicole McKinnon, a junior at Firth High School, said. “By encouraging others to engage in activities and help kids break down the barriers of the niches that form at the high schools, we will be more exposed to a greater group of kids at our school and hopefully change the minds of those who are at risk. It looks like a great program.”
SOS, as the students began calling the program, demonstrated a number of activities that showed them how to communicate with people more often and to be more aware of those around us. There are signs when a person begins to become depressed or show suicidal tendencies from becoming non-communicado with each other or acting strangely, or out of character, becoming very quiet or even becoming isolationist and shying away from their normal friends.
A simple comment to an administrator at the school could break that attitude and let the adult know that there could be a problem lurking within the identified student.
We all go through periods of time where outside events affect our personal lives and those in turn can cause us to become depressed or even contemplate ending our own lives. Our brains can take the initial plan and it can sit there and grow without us even knowing it exists. The trick is to actually trick our brain into thinking more positively and change that plan into one that is positive and use the SOS wheel to help us overcome those feelings. The SOS wheel involves Family Support, Positive Friends, Mentors, Healthy Activities, Generosity, Spirituality, Medical Access and Mental Health to create changes in our own lives.
Suicide Risk Factors and Warning Signs for youth and young adults include many different signs. Some of those signs and factors include but are not limited to:
- Previous suicide attempts
- Depression, hopeless, helpless feelings
- Drinking, using drugs or heavy nicotine usage
- Increased anger, conflict, aggression, irritability
- Trauma incident – rape, abuse, harassment, fights
- Recent loss of family or friend by death or suicide
- Isolating behaviors towards friends, family and activities
- Risk taking behaviors — cars, weapons, sexual
- Injury or illness that disables even temporarily
- Harassment of sexual orientation
- Talking or joking about suicide
- Doing poorly in school, skipping classes
- Death themes in music, writing or art
- Losing interest in things they used to enjoy
- Personal care and hygiene changes
- Sleeping, eating, concentration problems, crying
- Giving possessions away.
Substance abuse is involved in over 65 percent of teen suicide attempts.
Relationship breakups can be trigger events.
“The activities and information given was really great,” Kade Bingham said. “This program should be a great help to the high school and community and really help the youth of all of Firth.”
The 24 youth selected and the eight adults who have volunteered to be the mentors and part of the participating groups within the school were all presented with positive idea building and skill building activities throughout the day. There were some activities that forced the groups to work through getting out of a string attachment between the two without breaking or cutting the string, helping them work through problems mentally and not physically.
There were activities that forced the participants to work through the problem by asking the right questions, and help them to see through some untruths that might be told them by a conflicted peer.
All of the activities relied on working positively and constructively to gain a positive outcome.
“I think this will be a great program to add to Firth High School because it will be able to help a lot of kids with problems,” Kali Hansen said. “I will invite the school and all of the kids to be involved in more and different activities and not just resign themselves to one or two things. Broaden their horizons into a whole new world.”
With all of the instruction and ideas being shared, the kids and adults were kept busy for a good part of the day and one of the closing sessions of activities was for each group of kids to be separated into groups by grade and come up with ideas of what they would like to present to the school as activities during the school year.
There were a number of new and creative ideas that got the administrators of the school excited about the future of the program and plans are already being formed to get the activities implemented during the spring.
“This program looks pretty good and will be a good tool for all of us to improve our own skills at making new and diverse friends,” Burton Park said. “This program will get people involved and will improve my role as a leader of my peer group. This is just awesome.”
There is a lot of information on the Sources of Strength program on the internet and can be obtained through the program’s website at www.sourcesofstrength.com