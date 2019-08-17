MORELAND — A fire started along U.S. Highway 26 in Moreland Saturday between 1-2 p.m. Due to high winds averaging around 20 mph with gusts up to 35, the fire spread quickly northeast of Highway 26 toward grain and hay fields and threatening a group of 25 residences along and just east of North 850 East.
Well before 2 p.m., Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies detoured traffic off of Highway 26 between Moreland Road (North 800 West) and Wilson Road (North 900 West). Before 2:30 p.m., three fire departments were already on the scene responding to the fire: Blackfoot, Firth, and the Bureau of Land Management; and Fort Hall and the fire department at the Idaho National Laboratory had been called in to help.
Farmers in the area volunteered their help and their tractors, and were spotted at the fire perimeter cutting fire breaks. Several farmers downwind of where the fire originated turned on their irrigation systems to help abate the spread of the flames.
According to law enforcement officers at the scene, the fire started due to a drivetrain failure on a traveling vehicle. Metal from vehicle parts dragging on the road threw sparks into the brush alongside the shoulder and started the fire.
The size of fire was undetermined at press time, but due to persistent high winds, several structures were still under threat and the fire was uncontained along much of its perimeter.