Anytime that you can pair two Academy Award winning actors in the same movie, you have the chance that there will be sparks flying before the movie ends.
When you place them in a movie at the height of auto racing popularity, the 1960s, you can almost guarantee that there will be smoke and flames before the end.
Throw in the battle between auto making giants Ferrari and Ford, then stand back and just enjoy the action.
The new movie “Ford v Ferrari” is a factual based film set in the mid 1960s when Ferrari ruled the auto racing world, especially the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the ultimate test for racing automobiles that requires the car to race for 24 consecutive hours to determine the winner.
Drivers would take shifts in a car and the big companies of the era. Ferrari, Ford and others would hang their reputations and profits on the outcomes of these races. Such was the ego boosting of winning a race like the 24 Hours of LeMans, that Enzo Ferrari came very close to bankruptcy just to keep intact a winning streak in the race he not only loved, but dominated. He was the best and Ferrari was the best car, but winning the 24 Hours of LeMans did not translate into selling the fashionable Ferrari trademark sports car and Ferrari was running literally on fumes when Henry Ford II made an offer to purchase the Ferrari franchise.
Enzo Ferrari scoffed at the idea, which in turn infuriated Henry Ford II and he decided instead to team with a winning driver of such races, Carroll Shelby, to build a car that would dominate the 24 Hours of LeMans.
Shelby, who had turned to building race cars, put everything on the line, and agreed to build a car that could win the 24 Hours of LeMans. He teamed with a British driver named Ken Miles, who himself had some demons that he was battling and was considered a bit of an inconsiderate, uncooperative hot head and unmanageable when it came to racing.
Shelby and Miles were just what it would take to win the 24 Hours of LeMans and the pair led Ford to an unprecedented sweep by American cars and drivers in what was then the world’s most famous race.
Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale as Miles team up to give a very entertaining and exhilarating ride through the world’s best auto racing and portrayed their characters in the best way possible.
Buckle up and enjoy the ride as the pair take you through a series of race scenes that will keep you glued to your seats throughout the two hours of “Ford v Ferrari” in the best of ways.
Not only will you enjoy your ride in the passenger’s seat, you will learn a few things along the way and if you aren’t careful, you may just fall in love with the Ford Cobra GT along the way.