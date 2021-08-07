BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council had recently canceled its Aug. 3 meeting with an agenda that was devoid of any information as to what they had planned to cover that evening. Now, less than one week later, the city council will gather for a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 9.
The meeting has the temporary licenses planned for the Eastern Idaho State Fair listed as the first item on the agenda. The Itinerant Licenses will provide vendors the authority to run their business in Blackfoot during the fair.
Following the licenses, City Treasurer Grahm Anderson will introduce and ask for a vote on the approval of the 2022 appropriation ordinance. This ordinance requires the council’s approval and will be explained during the meeting.
Mayor Marc Carroll will then introduce the transportation study conducted by Keller Associates. Keller Associates has conducted multiple studies for Blackfoot over the years, with the most recent being the water study.
The transportation study will indicate different areas where it would be recommended that Blackfoot plan for changes in flow of traffic, parking, and other commuter-affected areas in the city. The information from the study should indicate areas where traffic is being bottlenecked or roadways that are traveled more often than expected.
Following the transportation study, Carroll will hold a discussion on fireworks.
The final item on the agenda is a grant of easement near the Wastewater Treatment Plant for David and Denise Starks. Easement grants allow for someone to access property through an access point. The council will vote on whether to allow the easement to the Starks.
The council will meet in the council chambers at City Hall at 7 p.m. Monday. Those who wish to participate in the meeting will need to attend in person; however, the meeting will be streamed on Zoom for members of the community to listen and watch from home. The link for the Zoom meeting is listed on the agenda which can be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website.