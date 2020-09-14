BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Bandits and the Snake River Panthers Special Olympics teams hosted the Upper Valley Bobcats for some bocce ball, laughs, and grudge matches with some of Bingham County’s finest first responders and Blackfoot Police officers Saturday.
The stage was set for the three teams to work through double elimination brackets for each pair of players.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll was invited by the event coordinator to speak before the teams took to the courts. Carroll expressed support for Special Olympics as well as the amount of support the area has for the athletes, thanking them for coming out in these unknown times to take part in the first — and possibly only — Special Olympics event held in the state of Idaho in 2020.
Traditions were recognized by those taking part in the event including the lighting of the torch, singing of the National Anthem, and good sportsmanship. Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordyn Nebeker and his sister Casey Nebeker carried the torch together, signifying the start of the games. Casey was competing in the games alongside her fellow Bobcats.
Following the pageantry, the athletes were primed and ready to start playing rounds of bocce ball. Bocce ball has similar rules of other sports seen in the Olympics such as curling. The goal is to get your team’s balls closest to the pollino, which is a smaller white ball that is thrown by each team alternating. The pollino can be thrown closer or farther, in the middle or off to either side as long as it crosses mid-court.
Once the pollino is in position for that specific set, the player who throws the pollino will throw the first bocce ball. Turns alternate depending on which team is closest to the pollino.
The team closest to the pollino receives the point for that round, and can receive up to four points per round assuming that all of their bocce balls are closer to the pollino than any of their opponents’ balls.
After a few tosses and shaking off the cobwebs, the teams started playing like well-oiled machines. Shouts of “Knock their ball out” or “Hit the blue” or “Hit the red” could be heard all around the courts set up at the softball fields near State Hospital South Saturday morning. It was those chants and screams that would tell the story of how the matches were going as each team cheered for their teammates.
The teams completed their double elimination tournament, with members of the Blackfoot Bandits leaving with placings and ribbons. The bocce ball tournament concluded the Eastern Idaho Regional games.