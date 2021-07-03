BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission gathered for a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to ratify the findings and facts of their previous meeting on June 22. During that meeting, the commission voted in favor of two different subdivisions, Cooper Cove and townhomes on Court Street.
Cooper Cove has been an ongoing development by Jeff Steadman, owner of Steadman Construction. Steadman went before the board asking if they would approve his plans for the next stage of Cooper Cove, which after some discussion found itself being recommended to the City Council for approval. Some of the concerns that were addressed during the meeting included the access to the current road as a contiguous stretch of pavement. The concern surrounded the grade that would be in the road and whether it would be feasible or safe to build it that way. Following discussion with Steadman, the commission felt confident in his proposal and approved it.
The second item the commission needed to tackle in the findings and facts meeting held was that of Russell Robison’s development on Court Street. Robison plans to build townhomes and had his application tabled in the May meeting because the commission felt there were more questions than answers. Some of the issues that they wanted clarified included the approval from Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray about the space available for fire trucks in case of an emergency, where they will accommodate off-street parking, and few others.
Robison reevaluated his plat as well as received Chief Gray’s approval of the plan before bringing it back to the commission in June. He introduced the new plat with enough off-street parking to meet the standard of two stalls per household as well as announcing the approval from the fire chief. Those words along with a few answered questions from the commission would be enough for the members to give him a true bill to the council for recommending final approval of the townhome subdivision.
The special meeting was decided to be held to provide the two developers the immediate opportunity to start development pending city council approval. Had they not held this meeting before the city council meeting on Tuesday, July 6, the applicants would be waiting until the first Tuesday in August to hear a decision from the council. For Robison, that would be three months in the making as his development would stand in limbo within the process.
The P&Z board will meet next on July 13, for their work meeting where they will continue to work on the commercial zoning nomenclature and definitions. It should be noted that anyone wishing to provide testimony in P&Z meetings going forward will need to be in person. The meetings will continue to be streamed on Zoom for the time being, but any testimony will need to be provided in writing the Friday before the scheduled meeting or in person in the council chambers.