BINGHAM COUNTY – Dusty Whited, Bingham County’s road and bridge supervisor, conducted a speed study recently at a resident’s request on County Line Road.
The current speed limit on the road follows the Idaho standard for a county road of 50 miles per hour (mph) and is shared with Bonneville County. Because it is a county border, the study information is to be shared with Bonneville County, and they will jointly decide if they are going to change the speed limit.
The proposed limit change for the road was down to 35 mph, which Bonneville County made it clear they would not support such a low speed limit on a county road. Because of this information, Whited went about his study and later reported the data to the commission.
The first item he noted was that not a single vehicle even broke the speed limit during the study, and the only thing that showed a speed over 48 mph was when two vehicles in opposing directions hit the data cable at the same point, which registered that a vehicle crossed it at over 150 mph.
Being thorough, Whited went and drove the road at 50 mph to verify if it was safe to travel at those speeds. Although it is safe to traverse County Line at those speeds, he said the surrounding homes and other objects instinctively suggest to a driver to slow down in the area.
“It feels really bad,” Whited stated regarding driving down County Line at 50 mph.
Whited made the suggestion to the commission that Bingham County suggest to Bonneville that they jointly lower the speed limit to 45 mph, which still is above the median speed of 42 mph recorded through the study. Commissioner Jessica Lewis made the motion to go forth with Whited’s recommendation and Commissioner Mark Bair seconded it. Whited was directed to contact Bonneville County Public Works with the documentation to complete the joint efforts.