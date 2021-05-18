ABERDEEN – Bingham County Commissioners have explored a plethora of options for the popular American Falls Reservoir access point, Sportman’s Park, over the last few months. Previously, they had entertained the idea of privatizing the park’s management.
The privatization of the management came with ideas that included potential rental cabins, rental boats and other water toys, and many other resort-like features. The trade-off would be that the park would, theoretically, become a pay-to-stay and pay-to-launch location. Those in attendance from Aberdeen were less than keen on the idea. It would be in the final voting meeting about approving or denying the privatization of the park that they would be introduced to the alternative that they have chosen to attempt.
At that meeting, a member of the Aberdeen community suggested a board of locals (from Aberdeen) that would work as an advisory committee. On Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners held a meeting to appoint and provide the resolution for the new advisory committee.
Scott Reese addressed some of the concerns that have been placed in front of the commissioners regarding the location during this meeting. Reese explained that currently there is no power or working bathrooms at the park due to the wind storms that hit the area earlier this year. Some of the trees either dropped limbs onto the bathroom, and another tree fell partially on it. This would only render the bathroom destroyed if it was not also the central location for their power connection.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about getting the bathroom repaired in a timely manner to which Reese explained that the county had done its portion of the cleanup and repairs and are currently waiting for the Bureau of Reclamations to do its part. For the county to finish the project, it would cost an additional sum of money on top of the $11,000 they have already paid. Concerns are high, wondering if the bathrooms will be completed in a timely manner or if they will go the majority of the recreation season without having working bathrooms on site.
As the season gets underway, repairs may continue to be made and the newly appointed advisory committee will work in unison with the commissioners to provide the best opportunity for enjoyment for all of Sportsman’s visitors.
Sportsman’s Park is only a few miles from Aberdeen’s townsite and serves as the community’s primary watersports activity location. The people of Aberdeen appeared in droves at the previous meetings to make sure that the commissioners knew they were up for the task of helping the county manage the park.