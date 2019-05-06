MORELAND –Work on the Snake River School District’s $1.4 million sewer project that will carry effluent from the junior and senior high schools to the city of Blackfoot’s wastewater treatment plant began along State Highway 39 in early April and was nearing the town of Riverside by the end of last week.
School District Superintendent David Kerns said the line will extend 4.58 miles, from the schools to the lift station at Groveland, from which the contents will be carried to the treatment plant.
Kerns said residents along the line can hook into it if they wish so long as they’re within 300 feet. He said the engineering plan called for a three-inch pipe, but the school district purposely made it four-inch to accommodate additional users in case community members wanted to join in.
“The best time to hook on is while the line is under construction,” Kerns said, “and arrangements can be made by contacting Rocky Mountain Engineering and Surveying in Pocatello.”
Work on the sewer line is progressing well with a crew from Edstrom Construction in Rexburg averaging 500 feet a day working Mondays through Thursdays, Kerns said
He said the money for the pipeline is coming from a 10-year $750,000 plant facilities levy passed by the district’s patrons in 2018. Payments on the sewer line will take $150,000 per year from the levy until the debt is paid off.
Kerns said the sewer project resulted because the drain field at the junior high school failed. “We first noticed the problem in June of 2016 when the ground over the drain field became saturated and the effluent started coming to the surface. We thought at first we could replace it with a new drain field, and we spent a year submitting proposals to the Department of Environmental Quality, but every one was rejected. Then we noticed that the drain field at the high school was failing as well.”
He said at that point they discovered that the cost of putting in a line that would hook into Blackfoot’s system amounted to about the same as building two new drain fields. “We would have had to buy additional land if any was available. That’s when we decided to try for the plant facilities levy, which was needed anyway to take care of a number of other problems.”
The line is being buried approximately six feet deep along Highway 39, which required permits from the Idaho Department of Transportation and Bingham County, Kerns said.
The workers had reached the outskirts of Riverside by the end of the work day Thursday.
ROSE ROAD PROJECT UPDATE
Drivers can expect brief delays on Rose Road near the I-15 interchange at Exit 98 this week. The delays are expected to last today through Friday. Crews will be removing asphalt and performing earthwork for the interchange reconstruction project.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, traffic on Rose Road will be shifted onto a gravel surface during the work. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction on Rose Road. Access to Rose Road will remain open, and flaggers will direct traffic.