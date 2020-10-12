THOMAS – Seniors at Snake River High School will be taking their Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) today, according the Snake River School District office.
At the same time, sophomores at Snake River High will be taking their Preliminary SAT (PSAT) tests to help identify areas that may need more focus as well as National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) in hopes to provide them with the abilities to receive scholarships for their college educations. According to the district, the PSAT and NMSQT provide students with the unique opportunity to qualify for specific scholarships linked to the tests.
For freshmen and juniors, there will be no school today, unless they opt in to register for the tests. The school will allow freshman students to participate in the PSAT for a $17 fee. Juniors will be allowed to participate in the SAT for the same fee.
The district wants to offer every student the opportunity to receive the benefits from these exams and because of that desire, they have a make-up day already scheduled for those who cannot attend today. The make-up day is for those who are absent from school today, due to ailment or other excused reason. The scheduled make-up day is slated for Oct. 27, and for any other questions, parents and students are referred to contacting the counseling office.