THOMAS – The Snake River School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Tuesday with a short agenda, but two of the items were essential in getting schools back in session for the 2020-2021 school year.
First and foremost on the list of items was the plan of operations for restarting school on August 19.
Following is a look at the four-page list of protocols for opening the schools and it comes with guidance from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department and follows guidance from the Idaho Reopen Plan as well.
Stage 1 Green — Limited number of active COVID-19 cases. Allows for evidence of isolated cases in the community and schools.
Students attending school in a traditional manner with cleaning procedures in place. Safety precautions include hand washing, hand sanitizers, recommended face coverings where appropriate, and social distancing awareness.
Stage 2 Yellow — Moderate or sustained transmission including a high likelihood of exposure to a small group or building within the school district.
Students in school with tighter restrictions. Restrictions examples may include staggered lunch and hallway passing times, reduced crowd size or minimum spacing at large gatherings including after school activities. Potential face covering requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19. Social distancing practiced in the classroom and on buses to our best ability. (alternating seats where available, family member seating preference). Impacted students or staff placed in quarantine with distance learning provided.
Stage 3 Red — Widespread transmission within the school district or community. State mandated closures recognized.
Students at home, instruction provided virtually from their Snake River School District teachers through a variety of means (Google classroom, Google Meet, Zoom etc..) Staff on site when appropriate with social distancing. Grab and Go meals (breakfast and lunch pending federal funding). Weekly or biweekly pickup available with delivery available by request.
Procedures developed with the Help of Several Other Idaho School Districts
Building Maintenance — Cleaning/Disinfection (Pending Approval of SEIPH)
- Cleaning Throughout the Day: check all soap dispensers to make sure they are supplied with soap; check paper towel dispensers throughout the day to make sure they are adequately supplied; check all hand sanitizer dispensers in hallways and classrooms to make sure they are supplied with hand sanitizer; wipe down door handles and vending machines as much as possible with disinfectant.
- Daily Cleaning – Classroom: Empty all trash and replace liners as needed; clean whiteboards (use proper whiteboard cleaner); disinfect sinks, countertops, and all hard surfaces (approved disinfectant); teachers and staff – wipe down hard surfaces, manipulatives, supplies, etc., throughout the day with disinfectant. Limit shared items that may be difficult to clean or disinfect.
- Daily Cleaning – Restrooms: Clean toilets and urinals with toilet bowl cleaner (nightly); clean and disinfect sinks, walls behind sinks, and stall doors (nightly); sweep and mop with disinfectant (nightly); clean all mirrors with window cleaner (nightly).
- Daily Cleaning – Hallways: clean and disinfect all entryway doors, door hardware, and door glass, as well as all hard surfaces in that area (nightly); clean and disinfect all hallway surfaces with disinfectant (nightly); sweep or vacuum hallways (nightly); clean, polish, and disinfect drinking fountains (nightly); wet mop hallways (nightly with disinfectant).
- Daily Cleaning – Weight Room: Wipe down all equipment after it is used by an individual with disinfectant; clean and disinfect weight room and all equipment each evening.
- Daily Cleaning – Gym and Locker Rooms: Gym floors and all hard surfaces will be disinfected at least nightly. Disinfectants will be available to the teacher to wipe down hard surfaces and equipment throughout the day; locker rooms will be cleaned and sanitized each evening and on weekends after use. Floors will be mopped and sanitized nightly.
- Daily Cleaning – Computer labs: Keyboard and mouse will be wiped down with sanitizer after each use; In the case of a confirmed case, impacted school/classroom/area will receive a deep cleaning and be sanitized. The impacted school/area will be allowed to sit for 24 hours per CDC recommendations before this process begins.
Separation and/or sent/stay home criteria: Students who exhibit the listed symptoms will not be allowed in school. Should the symptoms develop at school, the student will be isolated until he or she can be picked up; fever; sustained cough (phlegm or mucus) or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; Two or more of the following — chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain (myalgia), headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell
Students will not be allowed to return to school until the student is cleared to return to school by the student’s physician; it has been 10 calendar days since symptoms first appeared with 3 days of no fever and/or use of fever reducing medication and 3 days of symptom improvement; students or staff exposure will be considered case by case. Time, distance and safety procedures used, will be considered in determining quarantine necessity.
Food Service Procedures: Hand sanitizer at the start of all serving lines; masks and gloves will be worn by all food personnel and service line; clean and sanitize between meal service; elementary – student list may be used for point of service (pending Federal permission); secondary – students will use number or name at point of service; regular hot menu served in the cafeteria unless remote learning is mandated; no self served food bars. Salads prepackaged where available; lunch time may be staggered to reduce occupants in the cafeteria under (yellow tier); may offer options to eat in other locations to maintain social distancing (yellow tier); develop staggered schedules in order to meet social distancing guidelines (yellow tier); reduce student gathering size with alternate eating locations (yellow tier); grab and go meals packaged in disposable packaging (red tier).
Transportation: Buses will be sanitized prior to students riding the bus; students will have access to hand sanitizer as they enter the bus; all students are recommended to wear a face covering while riding on the bus. Students will be asked to provide a personal face covering, however, a supply of face coverings will be on each bus for those students who do not have one; students will be asked to sit one to a seat when possible. No more than two students to a seat for secondary students and no more than three for elementary students; students will fill the bus from back to front and unload front to back when possible (when picking up at schools in big groups and for delivery of bus loads to school); social distancing procedures for parent and bus drop off to be developed at each building and bus island.
Return to School (Staff and Students)-Confirmed Case of COVID-19: Follow guidance from SEIPH. All surveillance of positive cases or probable cases will be done by the Health Department and they will provide guidance. Presently, the standards for returning are if student/staff member tested positive or was presumed positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms, they can return to school after it has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared, three days with no fever and/or use of fever reducing medication, three days of symptom improvement.○ If a student/staff member tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have symptoms (asymptomatic), they can return to school after 10 days have passed since the test date, no symptoms within those 10 days. If a student/staff member has had close contact (high exposure, 20+ minutes) with a person that has COVID-19, they should stay home 14 days after the date of last contact and monitor for symptoms.
Health Protocols: Per CDC recommendation, educate staff and families about when they/their child(ren) should stay home and when they can return to school, teach and reinforce handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, encourage staff and students to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, Used tissues should be thrown in trash and hands washed immediately, establish an isolation room in each building.
Procedures for Isolation Room are to be determined at each building.
The board of trustees discussed the plan, entertained a motion by trustee Lon Harrington and a second by trustee Carol Hepworth and voted 5-0 to accept the plan as presented.
The other item of business was the acceptance of a proposed contract with Overture Learning to handle the remote learning for students K-8.
The contract as outlined in the discussion would increase revenues to the district which, in uncertain times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, could help to maintain the financial stability of the district and continue to provide for excellent teaching of the students and improve the educational platform with the techniques developed by Overture Learning.
The motion by Lon Harrington and second by Carol Hepworth was unanimously voted in by a 5-0 vote.