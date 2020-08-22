THOMAS – Snake River High School presented the annual “Freshman Breakfast” Wednesday morning to welcome the incoming freshmen to the school for the start of another school year.
This year’s freshman class numbers over 185 ninth grade students to the high school and as always, Bingham Country Sheriff Craig Rowland and Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner were handling the majority of the cooking details along with a spattering of visiting deputies and Master Sargent DeWitt of the Idaho National Guard was on hand to lend his expertise as well.
The breakfast is sponsored by the Snake River High School Executive Leadership Council who organizes and raises the funds to make the program possible each year. They were also on hand to welcome the incoming freshmen, who enjoyed orange juice, chocolate milk, milk, pancakes, yogurt, and freshly cooked bacon as part of their breakfast buffet.
It was no small feat to put together and organize this event and it gave the incoming freshmen a great opportunity to meet all of the teachers and administrators of the Snake River School District who were in attendance.
With a new superintendent in Mark Kress also available, the new students had a great opportunity to have all of their questions answered and enjoy a very meaningful welcoming party held in their honor as the new school year kicks off at Snake River High School.