THOMAS — If there was ever any doubt about furthering education from what is already offered at the schools in the Snake River School District, think again.
During the recent recognition of seniors and the presentation of scholarships to those seniors, 28 different organizations made public acknowledgment of those Snake River seniors who were receiving scholarships to further their education.
The scholarships ranged in amounts and duration, but many of them were for complete tuition at Idaho State University or BYU-Idaho in addition to the many that were offered in lesser amounts, but no less important.
To date, over $500,675 in awards have been given and the amount continues to grow for the fall semester of 2021.
Following is a list of organizations and the scholarship recipients from Snake River High School.
BYU-Idaho (Thomas E. Ricks Grant) Lyndsie Larsen, Shanelle Williams, Elizabeth Egbert
Wallace and Carol Belnap – Lyndsie Larsen
ISU Road Scholarship – Celest Martinez, Shanelle Williams, Madison Johnson, Lillie Bouse
Mayors Scholarship – Kaiser Anderton, Adia Goff, Kierra Jensen, Gracie Packer, Crystal Castillo, Celeste Martinez, Elizabeth Egbert
WestMark Credit Union – Kierra Jensen
Bingham County Career Fair – Shanelle Williams, Kaylyn Chappell, Morgan Sensenbach, Kaiser Anderton, Keylee Hone, Samantha Mecham, Kaylee Caldwell, Gracie Packer, Sage Stimpson, Kierra Jensen, Jake Young, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Madison Johnson, Cristal Castillo, Cash Jensen, Brisa Zarate
SRHS Alumni Scholarship – Ashton Herrick
Bingham Co. Farm Bureau Alumni – Emmet Patten, Keagan Morgan, Elizabeth Egbert
Rotary Club Scholarship – To Be Announced
Diamond W Scholarship – Adia Goff, Shanelle Williams, Lyndsie Larsen
Steve Reader Memorial – Elizabeth Egbert
Larry and April Evans Scholarship – Adia Goff, Gracie Packer
{span}Doug Wareing Memorial Scholarship — Gracie Packer{/span}
Integrity Scholarship – Nicholas Parris, Elizabeth Egbert
Larry Caldwell Scholarship – Kylynn Adams, Keagan Morgan
Sunbeam Scholarship – Celeste Martinez
Dean and Arva Williams Award – Adia Goff, Lyndsie Larsen
Coach Goodwin Memorial Scholarships – Kaiser Anderton, Elizabeth Egbert
Keith Keller Memorial Scholarship – Chandler Coombs
Pepsi Male/Female Athlete of the Year – Chandler Coombs, Kierra Jensen
Coca-Cola Male/Female Awards – Hunter Brannon, Morgan Sensenbach
Framk Tominaga Basketball Scholarship – Mitch Lindsay
National Honor Society Scholarship – Gracie Packer, Hunter Branon, Kaiser Anderton, Cristal Castillo, Kaylyn Chappell, Adia Goff, Madison Johnson, Elizabeth Egbert, Ashton Herrick, Kierra Jensen, Mitch Lindasy, Josee Steadman, Shanelle Williams
Snake River FFA Alumni Scholarship – To Be Announced
Norman J. Lish Scholarship – Jed Lish
Snake River Fine Arts Scholarship – Madison Johnson, Shanelle Williams, Rachel Godfrey
Idaho Opportunity Scholarship – Celeste Martinez, Chandler Coombs, Madison Johnson, Emma Torres, Adia Goff, Hunter Brannon, Kobe Trejo
ISU Scholarships – Hunter Brannon, Adia Goff, Austin Padigimus, Hailee VanOrden, Jessica Salisbury, Kaylee Caldwell, Keylee Hone, Madison Johnson, Branten Judy, Mitch Lindsay, Nicholas Parris, Sage Stimpson, Lillie Bouse, Payton Brooks, Bowty Clark, Rachel Godfrey, Jaden Hansen, Mayra Ornelas, Colby Orr, Brayden Phillips, Alexa Rodriguez, Jazmin Sanchez, Marlen Trejo, Rubicel Treyo, Emily Walters, Whitlney Wheeler, Wyatt Lambson, Shanelle Williams, Celest Martinez, Holden Steidley, Carson Miller, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Crystal castillo, Hailey Pugmire, Emma Torres, Cash Jensen, Kobe Trejo, Alix Hawker, Gracie Packer, Easton Hadley, Alexis Villa
DAR Citizenship Scholarship – Lyndsie Larsen
Total amount: $500,675 and counting.
In addition to all of the scholarship award winners, Snake River High School paid tribute to their seniors who were graduating with honors. Each received a plaque and those with high honors also received medals that will be worn during graduation.
The Class of 2021 Honors Awards Recipients (26) – 3.5 Cumulative GPA:
Kaylee Caldwell, Elizabeth Egbert, Tace Gamble, Brandon Gee
Easton Hadley, Zane Hale, Keylee Hone, Madison Johnson
Branten Judy, Mitch Lindsay, Sierra McBride, Samantha Mecham
Carson Miller, Cade Morgan, Austin Padigimus, Nicholas Parris
Trey Poulter, Hailey Pugmire, Saisha Raymond, Kyle Richardson
Jessica Salisbury, Morgan Sensenbach, Sage Stimpson, Emma Torres
Hailee VanOrden, Alexis Villa
The Class of 2021 High Honors Awards Recipients (16) — 3.75 Cumulative GPA:
Kaiser Anderton, Jaxon Beasley, Cristal Castillo, Kaylyn Chappell
Adia Goff, Zne Hirning, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Jake Youngsters
Gracie Packer (Salutatorian)
Hunter Brannon (Valedictorian), Ashton Herrick (Valedictorian)
Kierra Jensen (Valedictorian), Lyndsie Larsen (Valedictorian)
Keagan Morgan (Valedictorian), Josee Steadman (Valedictorian)
Shanelle Williams (Valedictorian)
Celeste Martinez, 2021 Senior Class President