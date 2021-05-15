2021 SRHS scholarship award winners

Snake River seniors line up to accept their 2021 scholarship awards.

THOMAS — If there was ever any doubt about furthering education from what is already offered at the schools in the Snake River School District, think again.

During the recent recognition of seniors and the presentation of scholarships to those seniors, 28 different organizations made public acknowledgment of those Snake River seniors who were receiving scholarships to further their education.

The scholarships ranged in amounts and duration, but many of them were for complete tuition at Idaho State University or BYU-Idaho in addition to the many that were offered in lesser amounts, but no less important.

To date, over $500,675 in awards have been given and the amount continues to grow for the fall semester of 2021.

Following is a list of organizations and the scholarship recipients from Snake River High School.

BYU-Idaho (Thomas E. Ricks Grant) Lyndsie Larsen, Shanelle Williams, Elizabeth Egbert

Wallace and Carol Belnap – Lyndsie Larsen

ISU Road Scholarship – Celest Martinez, Shanelle Williams, Madison Johnson, Lillie Bouse

Mayors Scholarship – Kaiser Anderton, Adia Goff, Kierra Jensen, Gracie Packer, Crystal Castillo, Celeste Martinez, Elizabeth Egbert

WestMark Credit Union – Kierra Jensen

Bingham County Career Fair – Shanelle Williams, Kaylyn Chappell, Morgan Sensenbach, Kaiser Anderton, Keylee Hone, Samantha Mecham, Kaylee Caldwell, Gracie Packer, Sage Stimpson, Kierra Jensen, Jake Young, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Madison Johnson, Cristal Castillo, Cash Jensen, Brisa Zarate

SRHS Alumni Scholarship – Ashton Herrick

Bingham Co. Farm Bureau Alumni – Emmet Patten, Keagan Morgan, Elizabeth Egbert

Rotary Club Scholarship – To Be Announced

Diamond W Scholarship – Adia Goff, Shanelle Williams, Lyndsie Larsen

Steve Reader Memorial – Elizabeth Egbert

Larry and April Evans Scholarship – Adia Goff, Gracie Packer

{span}Doug Wareing Memorial Scholarship — Gracie Packer{/span}

Integrity Scholarship – Nicholas Parris, Elizabeth Egbert

Larry Caldwell Scholarship – Kylynn Adams, Keagan Morgan

Sunbeam Scholarship – Celeste Martinez

Dean and Arva Williams Award – Adia Goff, Lyndsie Larsen

Coach Goodwin Memorial Scholarships – Kaiser Anderton, Elizabeth Egbert

Keith Keller Memorial Scholarship – Chandler Coombs

Pepsi Male/Female Athlete of the Year – Chandler Coombs, Kierra Jensen

Coca-Cola Male/Female Awards – Hunter Brannon, Morgan Sensenbach

Framk Tominaga Basketball Scholarship – Mitch Lindsay

National Honor Society Scholarship – Gracie Packer, Hunter Branon, Kaiser Anderton, Cristal Castillo, Kaylyn Chappell, Adia Goff, Madison Johnson, Elizabeth Egbert, Ashton Herrick, Kierra Jensen, Mitch Lindasy, Josee Steadman, Shanelle Williams

Snake River FFA Alumni Scholarship – To Be Announced

Norman J. Lish Scholarship – Jed Lish

Snake River Fine Arts Scholarship – Madison Johnson, Shanelle Williams, Rachel Godfrey

Idaho Opportunity Scholarship – Celeste Martinez, Chandler Coombs, Madison Johnson, Emma Torres, Adia Goff, Hunter Brannon, Kobe Trejo

ISU Scholarships – Hunter Brannon, Adia Goff, Austin Padigimus, Hailee VanOrden, Jessica Salisbury, Kaylee Caldwell, Keylee Hone, Madison Johnson, Branten Judy, Mitch Lindsay, Nicholas Parris, Sage Stimpson, Lillie Bouse, Payton Brooks, Bowty Clark, Rachel Godfrey, Jaden Hansen, Mayra Ornelas, Colby Orr, Brayden Phillips, Alexa Rodriguez, Jazmin Sanchez, Marlen Trejo, Rubicel Treyo, Emily Walters, Whitlney Wheeler, Wyatt Lambson, Shanelle Williams, Celest Martinez, Holden Steidley, Carson Miller, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Crystal castillo, Hailey Pugmire, Emma Torres, Cash Jensen, Kobe Trejo, Alix Hawker, Gracie Packer, Easton Hadley, Alexis Villa

DAR Citizenship Scholarship – Lyndsie Larsen

Total amount: $500,675 and counting.

In addition to all of the scholarship award winners, Snake River High School paid tribute to their seniors who were graduating with honors. Each received a plaque and those with high honors also received medals that will be worn during graduation.

The Class of 2021 Honors Awards Recipients (26) – 3.5 Cumulative GPA:

Kaylee Caldwell, Elizabeth Egbert, Tace Gamble, Brandon Gee

Easton Hadley, Zane Hale, Keylee Hone, Madison Johnson

Branten Judy, Mitch Lindsay, Sierra McBride, Samantha Mecham

Carson Miller, Cade Morgan, Austin Padigimus, Nicholas Parris

Trey Poulter, Hailey Pugmire, Saisha Raymond, Kyle Richardson

Jessica Salisbury, Morgan Sensenbach, Sage Stimpson, Emma Torres

Hailee VanOrden, Alexis Villa

The Class of 2021 High Honors Awards Recipients (16) — 3.75 Cumulative GPA:

Kaiser Anderton, Jaxon Beasley, Cristal Castillo, Kaylyn Chappell

Adia Goff, Zne Hirning, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Jake Youngsters

Gracie Packer (Salutatorian)

Hunter Brannon (Valedictorian), Ashton Herrick (Valedictorian)

Kierra Jensen (Valedictorian), Lyndsie Larsen (Valedictorian)

Keagan Morgan (Valedictorian), Josee Steadman (Valedictorian)

Shanelle Williams (Valedictorian)

Celeste Martinez, 2021 Senior Class President

