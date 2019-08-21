THOMAS – For the fifth consecutive year, the folks at Snake River High School welcomed a new freshman class to the school in a special way.
Present were Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner, and Lt. Brian Jorgensen. All had donned aprons and they were manning a grill, complete with a griddle on it and they were cooking bacon just as fast as they could and it smelled wonderful.
Gardner was preparing a section of the grill to cook pancakes and equipped with a scoop, was carefully measuring out the batter so that the cakes would come off the grill cleanly and uniform in size.
On a separate grill were a pair of National Guardsmen in Nate DeWitt and Cody Rushton, the latter a former graduate of Snake River High School, and they were ready to duplicate the efforts in making pancakes and bacon.
On a table manned by members of the school’s leadership group, primarily made up of seniors, were laid out plastic eating utensils and cups full of orange juice, milk and chocolate milk along with plates, napkins and syrup.
Principal Ray Carter and Dean of Students Rich Dunn went around welcoming each freshman to the school and letting them know how much they were welcomed to the Panthers’ Lair and how wonderful life was going to be for them.
As traditions go, this is one of the finest around and a tribute to the way the kids are welcomed to a new high school and a great way to get the kids acclimated to a new environment.
“This whole day is devoted to the freshman class,” Dunn said. “We owe a lot to all of the hard work from the organizers and the Sheriff’s Department for coming out and supporting this event and the National Guard for their help as well. It is a great way to get things started in a new school year.”
As the kids were gathered and allowed to work their way through the buffet style line, picking up their pancakes and bacon and drinks, the smiles told the whole story. They had never been treated like this before when a new school year began, and they likely won’t ever see it again. It definitely was a special morning to be sure.
It was the cheerleaders’ turn to shine and they made their appearance in uniform to help out with the serving and welcoming of the freshmen.
The senior leadership group was there to help with the clean-up and of course all of the teachers were in attendance, welcoming the new students and beginning the process of learning names and faces.
Things wrapped up and as the clean-up started, most of the students were on their way to class to begin the serious part of the start of a new year.
Members of the leadership group and the cheerleaders began the work of cleaning up and disposing of the trash, folding up tables and cleaning the grills as they cooled down.