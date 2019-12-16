BLACKFOOT — The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen 21st Century Auto Sales and Ogden’s Point S Tire and Auto Service for its Business Spotlights of the Month for December.
21st Century Auto Sales
Shane Anderson and Bryan Mitchell are co-owners of 21st Century Auto Sales at 1051 Parkway in Blackfoot. Both of them formerly worked at the 20th Century dealership, which is now a Tadd Jenkins dealership. The 21st Century dealership has been open since the first part of 2018, Anderson said.
“We’d been doing the same thing for so long, we thought we’d try to go on our own,” he added.
The company has 10 acres available for use, and they’re building a 60x120 foot service shop that won’t be ready to go until the middle of next year.
They average between 150-175 units on the lot, all lease returns, company cars, or rental cars. They put their our own powertrain warranty on them, and most vehicles will have factory remaining warranties on them.
Anderson said the company sold over 700 vehicles just this year.
“It’s been amazing, the community has been unreal, very supportive,” he added. “And we do the same back, we sponsor local youth sports and other organizations. We believe in donations and giving back to the community.
“Our business model is that we don’t make people come in and negotiate. We set a price for what the vehicle is worth on the market. We don’t send any guys out on test drives with the customer. We make it the easiest buying experience anywhere in the industry, no pressure, just laid back. Buying a vehicle involves big decisions, but it should be fun.”
Ogden’s Point S Tire & Auto Service
Jason Rammell is the owner of Ogden’s Point S, purchasing the shop from Jerry and Roland Ogden seven years ago.
Between family members, one side of the family owns Point S shops in Blackfoot, Soda Springs, and Rexburg, while the other side owns shops in Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Terreton.
“We do that so we make sure we have the inventory people need,” Rammell said.
They’ve been in business as a family over 50 years.
“I’ve been here in Blackfoot since day one seven years ago,” Rammell said.
There are 18 employees in the Blackfoot shop. They now have six service bays between tires, alignment, and mechanic work. They’re putting in an additional 6,000 square feet, just putting in the finishing touches now on an expansion that started in the summer. The expansion will have mechanic bays, two quick lube bays, and they’ll have the ability to lift heavy trucks.
“We love the community, it’s been a very successful endeavor for us, we’re very happy with it,” Rammell said. “We offer a friendly face. We pride ourselves on being part of the community, being really easy to work with as far as warranty and customer service. We have some very loyal customers. We focus on doing the best we can for everybody. A happy customer refers other customers.”