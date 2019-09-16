SHELLEY — One of the biggest annual celebrations in Bingham County, the 91st Idaho Spud Day, is coming up here this week.
The celebration kicks off Saturday with Shelley’s Miss Russet Pageant at Hillcrest Auditorium in Ammon at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the Tater Trot takes place at the Shelley High School track at 3:30 p.m. for those ages 2-12.
Saturday is the big day, starting with the QRU Pancake Breakfast at the Shelley Senior Center at 7 a.m., with the Spud Run 5k run and 1 Mile Walk starting at Sunrise Elementary for ages 12 and up at 7:30 a.m. The Children’s Parade gets going on State St., at 9:45 a.m., followed by the Spud Day Parade on State St., at 10 a.m.
The remainder of the day is focused on Shelley City Park/Dawn Lloyd Field, with events including:
Community Orchestra, Park Stage – southwest corner, 11 a.m.
Potato baking competition
Free baked potatoes with trimmings, southeast park shelter, 12 p.m.
Entertainment, park stage-southwest corner of park, 12 p.m.
Potato picking contest, center of park, 12-3 p.m.
Horseshoe tournament, northeast corner of park, 12:30 p.m.
Talent show, park stage-southwest corner of park, 1 p.m.
Entertainment, corner of park, 2 p.m.
Spud tug, southeast ball diamond, 3 p.m.
Merlin Dial will be the grand marshal for the 2019 Spud Day celebration. He has been a lifelong Shelley resident, and was a standout athlete at Shelley High School. He has been dedicated to farming, starting on his own when he took over his father’s 80-acre farm. His operation expanded from 80 flood-irrigated acres to over 600 acres at one time, mostly irrigating with pivots and wheel lines.
More information on the Spud Day celebration can be found at https://www.idahospudday.com/