PINGREE — Many busy hands have been helping to produce homemade noodles for the last few Sundays at the St. John’s Chapel in Pingree in time for the church’s annual Christmas Bazaar in a couple of weeks.
By the end of the work time at the church Sunday afternoon, Rosemary Ray said they had gone through over 190 dozen eggs mixed with about 20 25-pound bags of flour donated by Grain Craft in Blackfoot.
The church started doing this on a yearly basis in 1983.
“We all just do what needs to be done, said Ray, who’s been helping with the church’s effort since 1991.
There are at least three charities chosen each year or people’s individual needs can be chosen to benefit from the funds raised from the bazaar, which will run Dec. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the church, {span}located on Sheep Trail Road, about a half mile from Highway 39 in Pingree. There is a big sign next to the road along the highway showing where to turn off the highway.
Members and people from outside the church have been gathering for the past few Sundays for several hours to work on making the famous homemade noodles which are a big part of the bazaar, mixing the dough in food processors and kneading it a couple of times before slicing it into discs and putting it through a pasta maker and cutter. They hang the noodles to dry overnight and then lay them out to finish air drying over the next week.
St. John’s Chapel will sell the egg noodles in 1- and 2-pound packages at the bazaar.
There will also be a dinner during the bazaar, serving chicken noodle soup, beef stew, nachos, chili, hot dogs, cinnamon rolls and pie along with selling craft items, candies, jellies and breads.
They will also raffle off a quilt, afghan, sports camera and $50 in cash during the bazaar.
The cost for raffle tickets is six for $5.