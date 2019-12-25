Cancer is a monster.
Cancer is a beast.
Cancer is a demon.
Cancer is a horror.
Pretty much everyone is affected by cancer in one way or another, and if there’s anyone who hasn’t been affected by it yet, it’s not a question of if it will affect them in their lifetime. It’s a question of when it will affect them.
It could be a loved one — a spouse, a child, a parent, a sibling, any relative. It could be a close friend. It could be themselves.
Cancer doesn’t care who it affects.
I’ve had an uncle who was taken by pancreatic cancer. He was a strong guy, a tough guy inside and out. As his time to go came closer, I saw him one last time. He was a shell of himself.
That uncle had three daughters and a son, first cousins of mine. We used to live just down the street from each other. I used to borrow the daughters’ record albums when I was a kid and they were teenagers as my interest in rock and roll was growing. Two of those daughters were taken by cancer.
I had another close uncle who ended up with liver cancer. He was another tough, macho guy. Served in the military. Worked in the lumber mills around my hometown. We had a lot of good times together. I saw him maybe two weeks before he died. He too was a shell of his former self.
In the last week or so, I was flipping through my Facebook feed when I came across some news from a friend going back to our days in Utah at the Wasatch Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church. She said that her friend Susan had just died. No last name was given at that point, so it didn’t really hit me until later on when she added Susan’s last name to her post.
It was Susan Erwin. I was stunned.
My family had attended the Wasatch Hills church for all but a few of the 23 years we lived in the Salt Lake valley. During several of those years, I served as the head deacon of the church. When it came to having an example of how a head deacon’s job should be done, I had a good one in Susan’s son Robert.
Susan was a trusted part of my team of deacons. I’m sure she was a role model to her son when it came to showing how best to serve a congregation, because she was pretty much always there whenever anything was needed.
The head deacon’s job comes with a lot of responsibilities, from making sure the facilities are in shape to organizing work bees to organizing who gathers the offering. It’s a job that requires good people to help out.
Susan Erwin was always there. She had faith. She had a love for the church, leading out in our women’s Sabbath School classes, helping out with vacation Bible schools, on and on. She had energy. At every work bee that I can remember, Susan was there doing whatever was needed, whatever she could do.
Susan moved away to southern Utah a few years ago, and I lost track of her after that. I didn’t know what took Susan’s life until I asked my friend. It was an aggressive form of cancer. It took her quickly. She will be deeply missed by many.
Goodbye Susan.
Cancer doesn’t care who it affects. It doesn’t care what you’ve done with your life. It doesn’t care about a person’s religious beliefs.
Cancer is a monster. It’s a monster that needs to be beaten.