BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District starts its year today with the freshman orientation at Blackfoot High School.
Following their first day, the year will start with an alternating A and B schedule where the students will attend depending on their last name. The two cohorts will alternate daily as to who will be in class for the first two weeks with plans of moving to a normal, unmodified schedule after.
Adding to the mix will be the Blackfoot Online School Solution (BOSS) where the district has seen over 550 students registered to take courses through their online system and will spend at least one block taking courses online before deciding to continue the online program or returning to brick and mortar classes. The multiple options set forth by the district have provided multiple options for parents and students as they ease their way back into traditional classes.
The district has made many alterations to ensure the safety of students and staff — from in class to extracurricular activities — so the students may enjoy some of the things they are accustomed to. During the last board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson presented the final draft of the athletics plan for the start of the year. Student athletes have special guidelines and rules they are required to follow as they travel to and from schools as well as while practicing and playing.
The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) set forth base guidelines for all schools and encouraged each of the schools to go above the minimum guidelines for the sports seasons. Blackfoot has chosen to add to those guidelines and will be requiring masks at events as well as social distancing outside immediate family units. They believe that the actions taken to ensure the safety of students and spectators will allow for a great season for the students.
The Blackfoot School District will be monitoring all of the information as the start of the year gets into full swing; they will be holding a special board meeting to discuss and analyze any new developments or to make modifications to their plans as they see fit. If they decide to hold a special meeting, they will announce it online through Facebook as well as on the district website so that those who wish to attend via Zoom or in person may do so.