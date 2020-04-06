BOISE – In a special meeting via teleconference Monday that had nearly 6,000 patrons listening in on Facebook, the Idaho State Board of Education accepted a motion and voted unanimously to leave a soft closure in place for public schools through the end of the school year, or until such time as the individual district superintendents and local health officials deemed it safe to reopen.
From comments posted on Facebook during the remainder of the meeting Monday afternoon, patrons were not at all happy with the decision, or — as many of them commented — the lack of a decision by the board.
Comments included:
“This was no decision at all and didn’t even take into consideration anything that the National government has in place.”
“What if there is a resurgence in the COVID-19 and a sudden spike in cases after the schools have been re-opened?”
“We are having problems all over the state with the on-line education that they are forcing on us and isn’t working. What about the education that our kids are supposed to be getting?”
The board did leave open the possibility of revisiting this issue at their next scheduled meeting on April 13, but the likelihood of that happening is very slim and most likely not to happen unless there is such an outpouring of discontent from parents and school administrators for some definitive answers from the board.
The only board member who received any support from those listening in was Linda Clark, who was campaigning for a more definitive answer that would not put any pressure on the individual district superintendents to make a decision that the district may not be ready for, but when it came time for the vote, even Clark went along with the motion as it was read by board President Debbie Critchfield.
As she said in her closing remarks, “It could be months or even years before we know if we made the right decision and go down in history as making the right choice today, or one that was not the right choice. Only time will tell.”