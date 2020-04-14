BOISE – The Idaho State Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, and one of the first things that was mentioned at the beginning of the meeting was that clarification of guidelines concerning the soft closure and superintendents’ roles in restarting schools in their individual districts with permission of local health departments would be forthcoming on Thursday, following the governor’s address today concerning the state-wide stay-at-home mandate.
The rest of the meeting was pretty much business as usual as there was discussion of the CARES Act Funding from Matt Freeman, who indicated that Idaho was set to receive $36.1 million and that it was to be directed to students. This will help to offset expenses incurred during the 2019-2020 school year.
There were three action items that required a vote of the board and all three were unanimously voted upon with an 8-0 vote and passed.
The first was a clarification on the Operating Procedures for Idaho Public Driver Education Programs regarding classroom courses and concurrent behind the wheel training provisions. The board voted to waive the requirement that these be conducted concurrently and allowed for the students to take the classroom portion of the training online and with a passing grade could move right into the behind the wheel training portion of the class.
IDAPA rule 08.04.01 had to do with Idaho Digital Learning Academy and having their final exams proctored and a waiver was voted upon that allowed for a waiver and not having the final exam proctored.
The third and final action item had to do with use of facilities for other than educational purposes and again, this was waived by an 8-0 vote by the board and accepted as satisfactory with regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.
One other thing that had been gathering a lot of comments from viewers and parents was the situation with senior projects for this year and for 2020-2021.
All of the senior projects requirements for 2019-20 have been waived by the ISBOE.
However, all senior projects requirements for 2020-2021, which affects juniors from this year remain in effect and those projects, if expected to be started in May or during the summer should be continued and followed as declared until further notice. Those seniors are expected to have their projects finished by the due date before graduation.
Again, there will be an additional meeting on Thursday and it will be conducted online with specific guidelines being offered to Superintendents of Districts regarding criteria for re-opening of schools.