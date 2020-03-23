BOISE – The Idaho State Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday afternoon via a teleconference call that had nearly 500 people participating via the phone in requirements.
The meeting was called to clarify and inform the state of the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic in relation to the running of the state’s different districts and policies that have been enacted by the different superintendents throughout the state with the safety of students, teachers, employees and administrators throughout the state.
“First of all, we would like to recognize the great leaders and the jobs that they have done thus far with the COVID-19 pandemic on our doorsteps,” Greg Wilson said. “They have been proactive and diligent in their decision making and the implementation of closures with respect to the individual needs of their different districts.”
The different members of the board and their employees have been in contact with a number of key parties on a national level, including the Centers for Disease Control and have considered their recommendations and guidelines as the state negotiates its way through this pandemic and how it could affect education in the state.
“We are issuing some guidelines for the State Board of Education as it pertains to closing, re-opening and re-starting of education in the state of Idaho,” Wilson said. “It is important to note that these are only guidelines as we recognize that each district will have differing needs and requirements that may pertain to different districts in different manners.”
The state board has examined and discussed at great lengths the need for “soft closure” requirements and among the things that will be further discussed will include three primary concerns.
1) Develop and implement a plan for the local districts as per need.
2) Identify and develop restrictions that are very strategic in nature.
3) Develop a plan that will address the needs of the Special Education guidelines that could be different for each district.
The initial plan is to organize and plan for regular meetings of the State Board of Education so that there can be updates on the closure of schools already in place and to meet and share information from the district health officials as well as state officials.
“We have established that April 20 is the final date that the State of Idaho Board of Education will have to make any adjustments to what is currently in place,” Wilson said. “This is only a date and the final action could come earlier or later depending on the exact need of the State as we approach that date. Others have mentioned May 1 or April 15, but this is the date that we have targeted as being the most beneficial to our state at this time.”
It is important that the federal guidelines that have been established are to have a 14 day and pause platform to be able to assess the rapidly changing climate of COVID-19 and the almost hourly changes that seem to take place in this state and others regarding this highly contagious virus.
The board then processed information and voted on the following suggestions over a variety of topics.
The current graduation guidelines for Idaho will be that any senior who has been on track for graduation will be allowed to graduate. This was unanimously passed by the board.
College entrance exams that are usually completed during the junior year will have an exception for those seniors who failed to take the exam a year ago and have not been able to schedule a date to take the exam this year will be excused from that requirement. Again, a unanimous vote by the board.
All juniors who have yet to take the same college entrance exam this year, will be excused from having to take the exam this year. Unanimously voted upon by the board.
Any senior who has not yet completed their senior project will be excused from that requirement of graduation for this year. Unanimously voted upon by the board.
ISAT testing requirements for all students for this year have been waived. Unanimously voted upon by the board.
Additional issues were discussed and turned over to the individual districts and their superintendents to be dealt with as seen fit by the individual superintendents, including food services, special education, continuation of operations on a day to day basis, and any employment issues that could become an issue at a future time during this pandemic.
The meeting was adjourned with the promise of continued communication between the board and the public for the foreseeable future.