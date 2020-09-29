BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Assessor’s Office was closed on Tuesday for training on a new software program known as Gem which has been in use in the driver’s license office for some time.
The new system being rolled out will allow the titling office, in real time, to check the status of a title from any state in the U.S.
County Assessor Donavan Harrington met with the county commissioners to discuss how the training process has been going, and explaining the functionality of the software. Harrington started by stating that it will go live on Oct. 13, the day after Columbus Day, and that the time utilized for the training was invaluable.
Harrington had employees travel to Boise to train on the software as well as training taking place in Bingham County. The different tips and tricks that each of them have learned became a series of tricks available between the different members of his staff.
Some of the new features that will be utilized through the new software include checking the status of a title from another state, being able to print a title on site rather than having to have to mailed, verifying that all registered vehicles have insurance and will provide the vehicle owner with information if they need to provide proof of insurance on a vehicle that is listed as registered.
Harrington explained that the software will be a major benefit to the county once he and his staff fully learn the functionality of it and are able to use it to its fullest.
LICENSE PLATES
The Bingham County registration office for motor vehicles will remain out of license plates for some time still as they continue to order them for members of the community during the pandemic. Harrington said the license plates they are sending to people are coming from Boise, but they soon will no longer be assigned by the state and those who wish to keep their current license plate numbers for as long as they want will be able to request their same number when it comes time to replace the plate. They will also be able to log on to the state department of motor vehicles to request a different plate number that is available if they wish to have it changed.