BLACKFOOT -- Idaho got its first announcement of a confirmed case of coronavirus late Friday afternoon, and an impact is being felt in Bingham County and around the state as far as policies to help prevent the spread of illness, cancellations of school and community activities, and it's seen in local stores with shoppers looking for basic needs.
On the first confirmed case in the state, officials said the patient from Ada County is a woman and is over 50 years old and recently returned from a conference in New York City, the woman is currently at home and is recovering from the illness, and did not need to be hospitalized for treatment, according to a report from KTVB in Boise.
Among the latest developments surrounding the fight against COVID-19:
- Gov. Brad Little issued a proactive emergency declaration Friday morning to aid in the coronavirus response effort in Idaho.
- Upcoming school activities affecting students from around the state faced cancellations or postponement, including the state debate tournament, state dance and cheer competition, the Buck’s Bag baseball tournament, and the St. George softball tournament. The Blackfoot School District has invited all Bingham County school leaders to attend a meeting Monday morning to discuss the situation.
- Bingham County commissioners held another emergency meeting Friday morning to add to the county's coronavirus policy affecting county employees.
- Local businesses from grocery stores to dollar stores to a local cleaning supply store have been swamped with shoppers filling their carts with supplies from toilet paper to food to cleaning supplies.
- The Community Dinner Table in Blackfoot has canceled its last three meals of the winter season as a cautionary step to protect at-risk residents from catching any virus.
GOVERNOR'S DECLARATION
Before the late Friday afternoon of the state's first confirmed case, Gov. Little stated, “With no confirmed cases in Idaho at this time, we are in the best position to be proactive and get ahead of the impact coronavirus could have here. The concern, of course, is the well being of our vulnerable population -- the elderly with chronic underlying health conditions and others with compromised immune systems. But another big reason we are getting in front of it is to minimize the impact on our healthcare system. We need to slow down the spread of coronavirus so healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed with too many patients at once.”
The declaration activates the use of the Idaho Emergency Operations Plan and makes funds available for use in the Emergency Disaster Fund. It allows the governor more flexibility to expedite contracts and purchasing of supplies, and it aids in the state’s ability to access critical supplies such as respirators from the national stockpile. In addition, the declaration includes provisions that allow the expedited renewal of licenses for nurses who have retired or left the profession.
SCHOOL RESPONSE
In a statement on Facebook Friday afternoon, Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said, " ... we will likely be postponing, with a plan to reschedule for a possible future date, a number and variety of planned events. I fully understand the energy and time invested in these activities, but as stated by our state leaders, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
"Please try to support us as much as possible as we make difficult decisions regarding this situation. As it now stands, we do not anticipate the need to postpone extracurricular spring activities. These activities are almost exclusively held outside and in a manner where appropriate social distance can be maintained. However, please keep in mind this situation is constantly evolving, and we may need to make decisions with little or no advance notice. Regarding the Blackfoot High School production of 'Peter Pan,' we feel between the amazing venue we have and the anticipated audience, we can maintain the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recommendations. We will do our best to make decisions for events like this on a case by case basis, and we will do our best to communicate our decision as efficiently and timely as possible.
"In conclusion, we have invited all Bingham County school leaders to attend a meeting Monday morning to discuss this situation. We will likely discuss what a school response to confirmed 'community spread' cases in Bingham County might look like. We feel it important to work together for the benefits of ALL our children in our community. We will keep you posted as to any developments coming out of that meeting."
The Bingham County Chronicle will cover Monday's meeting.
COUNTY POLICY
The addendum to the county's policy to all county employees signed early Friday morning says 1) if an employee is sick, he/she must not come to work; 2) if an employee shows up towork sick, he/she will be sent home and will be required to use PTO or LTB hours to cover the entire absence and leave without pay will be invoked; 3) if an employee is already at work and becomes ill while at work, he/she will be sent home and the provisions of number 2 will apply; 4) sick employees shall not return to work while symptoms persist.
COMMUNITY DINNER TABLE
A statement from the CDT emailed to local media Friday states, "The Community Dinner Table has served over 75,000 meals since 2008, every Tuesday in the winter months to the hungry in Blackfoot and Bingham County. Faith groups and friends of the community work together so this can happen. Jackie Young, President of the CDT Board, announced (Friday) that the remaining 3 dinners of this season are cancelled. Young said, 'In the 12 years we have served the dinners, we have never been faced with a health issue like now. We are cancelling out of caution — not fear. We serve a lot of people in the high-risk demographic. It only makes sense to not create another venue that could possibly spread any virus -- be it this coronavirus or the flu bug. We would hate for anyone to get ill. At the same time, we know this will put a hardship on some people, and we apologize for that.
"Any person who needs food can feel free to go to the pantry operated by the Community Dinner Table, at 245 W. Sexton, to get a box of food for their family on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. They can also call Ronda Cheatham at 208-785-4964 or Lee Hammett at 208-785-3622. Procedures are changing there to make it an even safer place for those who come."