EDITOR’S NOTE: House Bill 277, which would add work requirements and other restrictions to the Proposition 2 Medicaid expansion initiative voters approved in November, passed the Idaho House 45-25 Thursday. Notable in the voting was that Bingham County’s two Republican representatives — Neil Anderson and Julianne Young from District 31B — voted on opposite sides of the issue, with Anderson voting against the sideboard measure and Young voting in favor. The Bingham County Chronicle requested a statement from both members on the vote over the weekend. The following is Rep. Anderson’s statement. Young had not replied to the request by press time Tuesday.
For the last several years there has been extensive discussion in the Idaho Legislature regarding Medicaid. Specifically, the discussion has centered around the fact that a large number of Idahoans (an estimated 60,000-70,000 people) make too much or too little money to be covered by the Affordable Health Care Act and are therefore in a “gap” in regard to government subsidized health care. They do not qualify; therefore, they have none. When they have medical needs, many times they wait too long then go to the hospital emergency room. These much higher costs are typically born by County Indigent Funds, the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund (CAT Fund), or are written off by the hospital, with the effect of passing the costs to their other patients.
Medicaid was created in 1965 through an amendment to the Social Security Act of 1935. It is a federal and state partnership designed “as a government insurance program for persons with conditions like pregnancy or disability and whose income and resources are insufficient to pay for health care.” It assists in one way or another many millions of Americans including many in Idaho, other than those in the “gap”.
The Legislature has failed in repeated efforts over the last few years to expand Medicaid or provide other innovative programs to cover all Idahoans and eliminate the gap. Subsequently, Proposition 2 was put forward and passed handily with 61% of the voters in favor of “expansion.” Now Medicaid will be expanded as of January 1, 2020.
The questions before the legislature are generally two-fold. How do we fund the millions of dollars required for the state’s share of Medicaid expansion and secondly do we add any requirements for admission, i.e. “sideboards.” In regard to funding, the Appropriations Committee (JFAC), on which Senator (Steve) Bair and I serve, has modified the state’s budgeted expenditures to provide the needed funds while still balancing our budget with our state’s income.
House Bill 277 is about the sideboards. It establishes a number of requirements in order for a person to qualify for coverage. Two that are often mentioned are a mandatory work requirement and the right to terminate or alter the program if the federal government’s level of contribution drops. The complete bill can be seen on the legislative website.
While being a huge fan of self-reliance and working for what we get at all levels and in all venues, I did not think HB 277 in its present form was best for our state for several reasons, two of which are as follows:
1. We as a state have the ability already to exit or alter our participation in the program (pending federal government permission or waiver). We don’t need HB 277 to do that.
2. The mandatory work requirement, while initially attractive, will require a federal waiver to implement, may lead to expensive, prolonged litigation as has been the case in other states, may create a new “gap” of an estimated 20,000 people whose health care costs would then accrue at 100% to the state and given the high number of exclusions in the bill relatively few people would fall under the work requirement. It would take a new department within the Department of Health and Welfare to monitor the program at an estimated cost of nearly $3 million dollars per year.
There are several other stipulations in the bill, most I agree with. Time and space disallow their discussion in this article.
Everyone in our state wants to be healthy. There are times in all our lives when professional health care providers are needed to do that. Most of us can’t afford that service without insurance. Some can’t afford, for a variety of reasons, health insurance, so Medicaid was born. Ninety percent of the medical costs of those covered by expansion are paid by the federal government, the other ten percent by the state. The “gap” people, just like the rest of us, are U.S. citizens. They deserve access to U.S. programs. This bill is not a referendum on Medicaid (or Medicare or Social Security, etc.). That is a discussion I would be eager to have on a federal level. Medicaid expansion is about fairness to all Idahoans and the long-term fiscal costs we incur versus the benefits we receive.
Because they perceived numerous issues with the bill, both the House and the Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairmen “vehemently” opposed HB 277. The Senate has proposed Senate Bill 1204. Perhaps negotiations between the Senate and House may result in a bill we can more readily support while still honoring our citizens’ wishes as expressed in the passing of Proposition 2.