Filmmaker Lionsgate has been busy during this COVID-19 pandemic, and with two major releases in a short period of time, will look like a kingpin among Hollywood productions.
Their second release in the past week or so is the simply titled movie “Arkansas” and it has a stellar cast headed by Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, John Malkovich, Patrick Muldoon, and Barry Primus. If that doesn’t get you energized about the possibilities of this film, then nothing will.
If anything, Malkovich steals the show with his performance and that alone at times has been enough to carry a film to great heights.
The film is based upon the book of the same name as written by John Brandon, but the film takes the book to new heights, which is just what the backers or producers want to see happen.
The film is based upon an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog and is portrayed by Vince Vaughn.
The single line from the film, “I’m with Frog, I’ve been ordered to intervene,” pretty much tells you all that you need to know about the movie and the direction that it will go and I say this from the official trailer.
Of course, Vince Vaughn give his usually good performance which is what you would expect from a versatile actor such as Vaughn, who is broadening his horizons as an actor.
When a deal goes wrong, the consequences are just about as deadly as you might expect.
Frog, however, sees this deal as a threat to his empire and thus begins the merry chase.
“Arkansas” weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals and old men into legends. Of course it is all spurred by the money and as the old saying goes, if you want to find the truth, follow the money and it shall be revealed to you.
The cast is built around Vaughn’s character “Frog” and his two henchmen, Kyle and Swin, played by Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke. They take orders from Frog, whom they have never met. They pose as junior park rangers by day and low-level drug couriers by night and they are under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies, who are played by John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox. Malkovich is superlative in his role as only he can pull off as he so often does.
As is usual with a film of this nature, things get upended after one too many inept decisions, and Kyle and Swin find themselves directly in Frog’s cross-hairs, when he mistakenly takes them as a threat to his empire.
This is a delightful film although it is graphic in some instances and of course with the drug use and swearing may not be suitable for young children.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate the film a little better than a 4 and not quite a 4.5.
