ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Association of American Educators Foundation (AAEF) and Northwest Professional Educators (NWPE) have awarded a COVID-19 Relief Grant to Melissa Hunt, an elementary educator at I.T. Stoddard Elementary School in Blackfoot.
The $500 grant will be used to purchase books to create Drop and Go Book Bags to maintain students’ literacy skills at home.
“Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and having to teach my students remotely has really opened my eyes to the needs of my students and how I can better help them in the future,” Hunt noted in her submission. “I have found that many students, even my higher level students, do not have enough books at their level to read at home.”
“As an organization that supports educational excellence throughout the region, we are extremely proud to see one of our Idaho educators receive this recognition and a national AAEF grant,” stated NWPE Regional Membership Director Amy Kernin-Laye.
In this time of need, AAEF acknowledges the nation’s educators and their vision for better serving their students and their educational community. This special cycle of COVID-19 Relief Scholarship and Grant funding is open to all educators and they are invited to submit their concepts, projects, and activities that will expand learning opportunities for their students.
“Ms. Hunt’s project highlights the importance of access to reading-level appropriate books and maintaining literacy skills throughout school and library closures,” said AAE Senior Professional Programs Manager Melissa Pratt. “Our scholarship and grant program is one of the most important ways we encourage and spotlight professional excellence today, and through this special cycle of our program we are able to respond swiftly with needed funding.”
The Association of American Educators Foundation (AAEF) is a 501©(3) charitable organization that provides teachers and leaders with opportunities, information, and funds to reform and improve the education of America’s youth. AAEF was established to support the activities and mission of the Association of American Educators (AAE) — the largest national, non-union, professional educator organization, advancing the profession by offering a modern approach to educator empowerment and advocacy — promoting professionalism, collaboration, and excellence without a partisan agenda.
AAE and its northwest chapter NWPE are committed to a teaching profession that is student oriented, well respected, and personally fulfilling. AAE serves members in all fifty states and welcomes professionals from all education entities. Membership is $16.50 per month which includes $2 million professional liability insurance, employment rights coverage, professional resources, and many other benefits. Visit aaeteachers.org for more information.