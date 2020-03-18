BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot schools may be closed for a few weeks because of spring break and the coronavirus pandemic, but I.T. Stoddard Elementary School had already taken the steps for a fundraiser that was completed Wednesday.
Stoddard staff worked on unloading, bringing in, separating, and handing out pizza kits from Little Caesar’s to parents at the school’s cafeteria starting at noon Wednesday.
Parents had already pre-ordered the kits before the decision was made to close the schools, and Stoddard Principal Christine Silzly commended the nine staff members who came in to help complete the project, including Melissa Hunt, Deb Thompson, Nadene Leavitt, Camelle Yancey, Lexi Yancey, Jennifer Hatch, Alicia Cody, Scott Fields, and Beck Walker.
Silzly said 429 pizza kits were pre-sold, about $10,000 worth of product. The amount raised for the school was $2,550, divided among 16 teachers, earmarked for playground equipment.
“Our staff members always step up and do what’s best,” Silzly said.