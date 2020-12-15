BLACKFOOT – This year has been different from any other with COVID-19 and the impacts to traditional shopping can already be seen. Companies like FedEx and UPS had started hiring their seasonal help in October and can be seen making deliveries out of rented U-Haul trucks, all in the name of the holiday season.
Now, with limitations continuing through the cheeriest of months and the happiest of times, people have turned to shopping online now more than ever. Online retailers like Amazon, Etsy, and all the traditional big box stores have pushed shopping online and ship the order to your residence — but there is a catch. Package thieves have become an annual problem during the holiday season and this year has been no exception to that rule. With just a few clicks of a mouse people can watch these thieves caught on camera — be it doorbell camera or home surveillance systems — all from the comfort of the home, but the problem continues to grow. Recently, there were reports of packages stolen from people’s homes in Idaho Falls with the IFPD requesting the community’s help finding these robbers.
Posted on the Blackfoot Police Department’s Facebook page, they also want to alert people of the potential risk of porch pirates, explaining that this is the time of year that packages are most often stolen after a delivery service has dropped the items off. BPD suggests to the public to utilize ship-to-store options if the purchase is being made online through a retailer that allows it. They also suggest having items that must be shipped to be sent to a friend or family member’s home that will be home on the day of delivery as well as request a signature for the item — if all else fails, ship it to your work. The last option may require a supervisor’s approval, but it may be the difference of receiving a package or not. If none of the previous options are possible, ask that the item be delivered to a side door where it is not noticeable from the street. If the item cannot be seen from the street, the likelihood of the item being stolen will drop astronomically.
Recently, Amazon lockers were installed at Ridley’s in Blackfoot where orders from Amazon can be shipped, allowing the purchaser to pick them up at their convenience without worrying about the package walking off. The locker option requires a specific barcode that is sent to the purchaser’s email that can be scanned at the locker to open the appropriate door that guards the item purchased.
The final option, if shipped through the United States Postal Service, it is possible to request to have the package held at the post office. If this option is taken, you will need to pick it up in person with proof of identity.
This year is like no other and we all can be on the lookout for porch pirates trying to resuscitate “The Grinch,” “Scrooge,” or any other character that wants to ruin the holidays. People are advised to pay attention to your surroundings, look out for your neighbor like in years past, and report suspicious persons who are being more than interested in your neighbor’s lawn decorations.